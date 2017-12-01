Swarthmore to Create Student Union, Build New Dining Hall

The following information comes from a press briefing held by staff members Greg Brown, Liz Braun, and Nancy Nicely on Tuesday, November 28. Student representatives from The Daily Gazette (Keton Kakkar ’19) and The Phoenix (Lauren Knudson ’19) to report for their respective publications.

The College plans to repurpose Sharples as a student union and to build a new dining hall adjacent to the current Sharples building. These plans are in line with the 2013 Master Plan and the February 2017 Visioning Study Report.

“We engaged both a dining consultant and an architect last summer to give us ideas, and I’d say the key findings there were that the existing Sharples building has outlived its useful life as a dining hall,” said VP of Finance Greg Brown.

Though construction plans have not been finalized, the new building will likely be built near Sharples. Dean of Students Elizabeth Braun described one potential plan, in which the new dining hall will be built upon the Sharples patio.

Braun predicts that construction on the new dining hall will take “a year or so,” hoping to finish construction by the spring of 2020. During that time, students will still be able to eat at Sharples.

Brown mentioned that they are interested in putting options for late night dining in either the student union or the new dining hall as well.

After the new dining hall opens, Sharples will be converted into a student union. “Sharples itself was an award- winning building when it opened back in the ’60s. It was cutting edge for its day. It’s a beautiful space in its own way and what we were increasingly convinced about is if we reimagine Sharples itself as more of a student gathering space and not as a dining hall, it becomes a very interesting building,” Brown said.

According to Brown, the key driver for the creation of a student union is, “There used to be a student gathering space in Old Tarble that burned down in the mid 1980’s. The space in Clothier that includes Essie Mae’s was intended to replace that, but doesn’t function well as a student union, and we’ve heard that over and over again from students and also from alums, that what’s really missing from this campus is a sense of a place, a place where we can gather as a student body.”

This project was developed largely in response to excessive congestion in Sharples. Sharples was built for 900 students, and now the College has 1,600, which has led to crowding issues. According to Brown, “Early in the semester we were pushing through the dining hall typically 1,400 students during a lunch period.”

In the past, the College has attempted to alleviate congestion in Sharples by introducing new meal plans and the “to go” option. Brown said, “Students love [to go]; we don’t love it from a space perspective, if that’s the reason they’re taking their food to go that’s not a great thing.”

Regarding the congestion, he said, “When you think about what that means for your student experience, it means that you’re going to feel that once you’ve gotten a seat that you better eat fast and get out because you know somebody else is behind you.”

Braun added that this congestion detracts from the sense of community, “If we don’t have that space where students can linger a little bit and have conversations…it really takes away from one of the most important opportunities for those types of connections that we think are so crucial to your experience,” she said. Brown also noted that the congestion has deterred faculty from eating in Sharples.

The new dining hall should accommodate the student body more comfortably. Brown and Braun also hope that the new dining hall will better accommodate students with dietary restrictions, and that the loading dock on the new dining hall will be more convenient for staff.

Brown feels optimistic the College can generate enough donor interest for this project, “Any time we talked, Liz or I, to potential donors, this is a project that really resonates. So if you’re an alum going back to the earlier era, [i.e. when the College had a student center], it’s important. If you’re an alum who’s the parent of a college-aged student you know that what we do in dining is not as good as what most of our peers are doing. So people really get it.”

Braun continued: “And it also fits nicely within the campaign structure, so if you go back to the four main themes of the campaign, one of those is creating vital spaces.”

Brown added, “We think this has got legs.”

If you’d like to join the Sharples Renovation Committee, fill out this application by 11:59 on December 8th.

Featured image courtesy of Samuel Breslow.



