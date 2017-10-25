The Swatter: October 16 – October 23
Medical Response
Date: Monday, October 16, 2017
Time: 11:50 AM
Location: Matchbox Fitness Center
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to the Matchbox for an ill individual. The individual was evaluated and further treatment was not necessary.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Monday, October 16, 2017
Time: 07:12 PM
Location: PPR Apartments
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the PPR Apartments for an active fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Person(s)
Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Time: 01:41 PM
Location: Benjamin West House
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore student that an individual not affiliated with the College was engaged in concerning and unwanted communication. The matter has been referred to the Title IX Office.
Status: Investigation
InformaCast Message Test
Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Time: 03:00 PM
Location: Swarthmore College campus
Synopsis: A campus-wide test of the General Alert and Response Network (GARNET) was conducted on October 17, 2017 at 3:00 PM.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Time: 12:54 AM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Worth Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Vehicle(s)
Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Time: 01:13 AM
Location: DuPont parking lot
Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed an unknown vehicle in the DuPont parking lot. Swarthmore Police Responded to the scene. The individual was identified and left campus without incident.
Status: Closed
Public Safety Assistance
Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Time: 01:16 PM
Location: David Kemp Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety, Facilities, Swarthmore Police, Swarthmore Fire & Protective Association, and PECO Energy Company responded to the exterior of David Kemp Residence Hall for the report of a natural gas pipe damaged by contractors. The leak was capped and repaired. There were no injuries.
Status: Closed
Collision
Date: Thursday, October 19, 2017
Time: 08:38 AM
Location: Bond parking lot
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Bond Lot for a vehicle collision involving a College-owned vehicle. There were no injuries.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Thursday, October 19, 2017
Time: 02:05 PM
Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Alice Paul Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.
Status: Closed
Medical Emergency
Date: Friday, October 20, 2017
Time: 12:57 PM
Location: Scott Outdoor Amphitheater
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Scott Outdoor Amphitheater for the report of an ill individual. The individual was transported to the hospital.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017
Time: 01:41 AM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Worth Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Condition(s)
Date: Friday, October 20, 2017
Time: 11:51 PM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of two vehicles with disruptive occupants traveling on Fieldhouse Lane at the exterior of Wharton Residence Hall. The individuals, who were not affiliated with the College, were identified and left campus without incident.
Status: Closed
Collision
Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017
Time: 01:00 PM
Location: Chester Road
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Chester and Harvard Roads for a vehicle collision involving a College-owned vehicle.
Status: Closed
Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm
Date: Sunday, October 22, 2017
Time: 12:28 AM
Location: Danawell Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Danawell Residence Hall for a smoke detector alarm. Upon arrival, the detector was not sounding.
Status: Inactive
Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm
Date: Sunday, October 22, 2017
Time: 12:43 AM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Wharton Residence Hall for an active smoke detector alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that a humidifier had activated the alarm.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Sunday, October 22, 2017
Time: 08:32 PM
Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Mary Lyon Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.
Status: Closed
