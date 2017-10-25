The Swatter: October 16 – October 23

Medical Response

Date: Monday, October 16, 2017

Time: 11:50 AM

Location: Matchbox Fitness Center

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to the Matchbox for an ill individual. The individual was evaluated and further treatment was not necessary.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Monday, October 16, 2017

Time: 07:12 PM

Location: PPR Apartments

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the PPR Apartments for an active fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Time: 01:41 PM

Location: Benjamin West House

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore student that an individual not affiliated with the College was engaged in concerning and unwanted communication. The matter has been referred to the Title IX Office.

Status: Investigation

InformaCast Message Test

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Time: 03:00 PM

Location: Swarthmore College campus

Synopsis: A campus-wide test of the General Alert and Response Network (GARNET) was conducted on October 17, 2017 at 3:00 PM.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Time: 12:54 AM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Worth Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Vehicle(s)

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Time: 01:13 AM

Location: DuPont parking lot

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed an unknown vehicle in the DuPont parking lot. Swarthmore Police Responded to the scene. The individual was identified and left campus without incident.

Status: Closed

Public Safety Assistance

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Time: 01:16 PM

Location: David Kemp Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety, Facilities, Swarthmore Police, Swarthmore Fire & Protective Association, and PECO Energy Company responded to the exterior of David Kemp Residence Hall for the report of a natural gas pipe damaged by contractors. The leak was capped and repaired. There were no injuries.

Status: Closed

Collision

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2017

Time: 08:38 AM

Location: Bond parking lot

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Bond Lot for a vehicle collision involving a College-owned vehicle. There were no injuries.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2017

Time: 02:05 PM

Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Alice Paul Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Medical Emergency

Date: Friday, October 20, 2017

Time: 12:57 PM

Location: Scott Outdoor Amphitheater

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Scott Outdoor Amphitheater for the report of an ill individual. The individual was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017

Time: 01:41 AM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Worth Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Friday, October 20, 2017

Time: 11:51 PM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of two vehicles with disruptive occupants traveling on Fieldhouse Lane at the exterior of Wharton Residence Hall. The individuals, who were not affiliated with the College, were identified and left campus without incident.

Status: Closed

Collision

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017

Time: 01:00 PM

Location: Chester Road

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Chester and Harvard Roads for a vehicle collision involving a College-owned vehicle.

Status: Closed

Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2017

Time: 12:28 AM

Location: Danawell Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Danawell Residence Hall for a smoke detector alarm. Upon arrival, the detector was not sounding.

Status: Inactive

Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2017

Time: 12:43 AM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Wharton Residence Hall for an active smoke detector alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that a humidifier had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2017

Time: 08:32 PM

Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Mary Lyon Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed



