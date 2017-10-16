The Swatter: October 9 – October 16

Fire Alarm

Date: Monday, October 09, 2017

Time: 10:06 AM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Wharton Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the heat detector was malfunctioning, and Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Criminal Mischief

Date: Monday, October 09, 2017

Time: 03:24 PM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Worth Residence Hall for the report of a discharged fire extinguisher. The extinguisher was replaced and the area cleaned. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Fire Alarm

Date: Monday, October 09, 2017

Time: 07:37 PM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Wharton Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that steam from a shower had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Dating Violence

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Time: 10:17 AM

Location: Swarthmore College campus

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of possible dating violence involving a Swarthmore student and an individual not affiliated with the College. The matter has been referred to the Title IX Office.

Status: Title IX referral

Simple Assault – Non-Aggravated

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Time: 10:54 AM

Location: Swarthmore College campus

Synopsis: Public Safety received information that a Swarthmore student, through a third party, threatened to physically assault another student. The matter has been referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Collision

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Time: 01:47 PM

Location: Black Cultural Center

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore staff member regarding a vehicle collision with a College-owned vehicle at the Black Cultural Center. There were no injuries.

Status: Closed

Collision

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Time: 02:56 PM

Location: Off-campus location

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore staff member regarding an accident that occurred while driving a rental vehicle on College business. There were no injuries.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Time: 04:23 PM

Location: Barn

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Barn for the report of skateboarding juveniles. The area was checked with negative results. The information is on file for future reference.

Status: Inactive

Public Safety Assistance

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2017

Time: 01:23 AM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety officers responded to a disabled vehicle behind Wharton Residence Hall. The officers were able to resolve the issue and resumed their patrol.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2017

Time: 01:55 AM

Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Alice Paul Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2017

Time: 04:12 AM

Location: Clothier Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Clothier Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire, and the cause for the activation of the alarm is unknown. Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Medical Emergency

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2017

Time: 02:32 PM

Location: Science Center

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance from Media responded to the exterior of the Science Center for an ill visitor. The individual was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Status: Closed

Medical Response

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2017

Time: 10:16 PM

Location: Paces Cafe

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Clothier Hall for the report of an injured Swarthmore student. The student was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Friday, October 13, 2017

Time: 03:44 PM

Location: Parrish Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Parrish Hall for the report of broken glass on a door within the building. Upon arrival, the broken glass was found and cleaned up. The person responsible for the damage has not been identified.

Status: Inactive

Unauthorized Activity

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2017

Time: 12:43 AM

Location: Parrish Hall

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed unknown individuals on the roof of Parrish Hall. The individuals were identified and the matter has been referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Fire Alarm

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2017

Time: 11:20 AM

Location: Mertz Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Mertz Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that a malfunctioning sensor had activated the alarm, and Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Controlled Substance – Marijuana Possession

Fire Hazard

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2017

Time: 08:15 PM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Worth Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. It was determined that the alarm was activated by a Swarthmore student smoking marijuana in their room. The matter has been referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Elevator/Lift Problem

Public Safety Assistance

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2017

Time: 04:49 PM

Location: PPR Apartments

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the PPR Apartments for the report of individuals inside a malfunctioning elevator. The individuals were extricated and Facilities was notified.

Status: Closed

Bias Incident

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2017

Time: 09:03 PM

Location: Scott Outdoor Amphitheater

Synopsis: Public Safety Officers responded to the area of the Scott Outdoor Amphitheater for the report of a small pumpkin left on a post. The pumpkin had been defaced with an ethnic slur and a swastika. The pumpkin was removed. The Bias Response Team and Swarthmore Police are aware of this incident, and the matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Fire Alarm

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2017

Time: 10:19 PM

Location: David Kemp Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to David Kemp Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that steam from a shower had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed



