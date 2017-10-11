The Swatter: October 2 – October 9

Fire Alarm

Date: Monday, October 02, 2017

Time: 02:29 PM

Location: PPR Apartments

Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to the PPR Apartments for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated by a malfunctioning switch.

Status: Inactive

Sexual Assault

Date: Monday, October 02, 2017

Time: 03:31 PM

Location: Swarthmore College campus

Synopsis: Public Safety received information that a student had been sexually assaulted in the spring semester of 2017. No details regarding the date or location were provided in the report. The matter has been referred to the Title IX Office.

Status: Title IX referral

Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm

Date: Monday, October 02, 2017

Time: 08:16 PM

Location: Pittenger Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Pittenger Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated by a lit candle.

Status: Dean’s referral

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, October 03, 2017

Time: 08:24 AM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Worth Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated by steam from a shower, and Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, October 03, 2017

Time: 05:40 PM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Wharton Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire, and there was no identifiable cause for the alarm, and Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm

Date: Wednesday, October 04, 2017

Time: 04:03 AM

Location: Roberts Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Roberts Residence Hall for a smoke detector alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the detector had malfunctioned, and Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Fire Alarm

Date: Wednesday, October 04, 2017

Time: 08:00 AM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Wharton Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire, and there was no identifiable cause for the alarm, and Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Noise Complaint

Date: Wednesday, October 04, 2017

Time: 11:53 PM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Willets Residence Hall for the report of loud music. The student complied without incident. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Closed

Controlled Substance – Marijuana Possession

Date: Friday, October 06, 2017

Time: 12:24 AM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety discovered a Swarthmore student with drug paraphernalia in Wharton Courtyard. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Fire Alarm

Date: Friday, October 06, 2017

Time: 06:13 PM

Location: Clothier Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Intercultural Center for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire, and it was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Friday, October 06, 2017

Time: 07:19 PM

Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Alice Paul Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire, and it was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Medical Response

Date: Friday, October 06, 2017

Time: 11:22 PM

Location: Mertz Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Mertz Residence Hall for the report of an injured Swarthmore student. The student was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Saturday, October 07, 2017

Time: 03:10 AM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Wharton Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no identifiable cause for the alarm, and Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Intrusion Alarm

Date: Saturday, October 07, 2017

Time: 11:25 AM

Location: David Kemp Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within David Kemp Residence Hall. The alarm was reset without incident.

Status: Closed

Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Saturday, October 07, 2017

Time: 05:37 PM

Location: The Inn at Swarthmore

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the College bookstore for the report of a theft. The value of the items is $100.00. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Fire Alarm

Date: Saturday, October 07, 2017

Time: 07:29 PM

Location: PPR Apartments

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the PPR Apartments for an active fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Saturday, October 07, 2017

Time: 08:51 PM

Location: Crum Woods

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed two separate unauthorized groups within Crum Woods. The information is on file for future reference.

Status: Inactive

Unauthorized Activity

Date: Saturday, October 07, 2017

Time: 10:32 PM

Location: David Kemp Residence Hall

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed Swarthmore students engaged in a drinking game at David Kemp Residence Hall. The students were advised to cease and desist; they complied with the request. The matter has been referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Unauthorized Activity

Date: Saturday, October 07, 2017

Time: 11:21 PM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed individuals at a registered social event engaged in a drinking game. The students were advised to cease and desist; they complied with the request. The matter has been referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Sunday, October 08, 2017

Time: 10:04 AM

Location: 302 Avondale Road

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed an unknown individual on the porch of 302 Avondale Road. The individual was identified and left the area without incident. The information is on file for future reference.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Sunday, October 08, 2017

Time: 07:18 PM

Location: Black Cultural Center

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Black Cultural Center for an active fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm

Date: Monday, October 09, 2017

Time: 12:26 AM

Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Mary Lyon Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. There was no identifiable cause for activation, and Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive



