The Swatter: October 2 – October 9
Fire Alarm
Date: Monday, October 02, 2017
Time: 02:29 PM
Location: PPR Apartments
Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to the PPR Apartments for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated by a malfunctioning switch.
Status: Inactive
Sexual Assault
Date: Monday, October 02, 2017
Time: 03:31 PM
Location: Swarthmore College campus
Synopsis: Public Safety received information that a student had been sexually assaulted in the spring semester of 2017. No details regarding the date or location were provided in the report. The matter has been referred to the Title IX Office.
Status: Title IX referral
Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm
Date: Monday, October 02, 2017
Time: 08:16 PM
Location: Pittenger Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Pittenger Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated by a lit candle.
Status: Dean’s referral
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Time: 08:24 AM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Worth Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated by steam from a shower, and Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Time: 05:40 PM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Wharton Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire, and there was no identifiable cause for the alarm, and Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm
Date: Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Time: 04:03 AM
Location: Roberts Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Roberts Residence Hall for a smoke detector alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the detector had malfunctioned, and Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Fire Alarm
Date: Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Time: 08:00 AM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Wharton Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire, and there was no identifiable cause for the alarm, and Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Noise Complaint
Date: Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Time: 11:53 PM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Willets Residence Hall for the report of loud music. The student complied without incident. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Closed
Controlled Substance – Marijuana Possession
Date: Friday, October 06, 2017
Time: 12:24 AM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety discovered a Swarthmore student with drug paraphernalia in Wharton Courtyard. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Fire Alarm
Date: Friday, October 06, 2017
Time: 06:13 PM
Location: Clothier Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Intercultural Center for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire, and it was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Friday, October 06, 2017
Time: 07:19 PM
Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Alice Paul Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire, and it was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.
Status: Closed
Medical Response
Date: Friday, October 06, 2017
Time: 11:22 PM
Location: Mertz Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Mertz Residence Hall for the report of an injured Swarthmore student. The student was transported to the hospital.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Saturday, October 07, 2017
Time: 03:10 AM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Wharton Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no identifiable cause for the alarm, and Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Intrusion Alarm
Date: Saturday, October 07, 2017
Time: 11:25 AM
Location: David Kemp Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within David Kemp Residence Hall. The alarm was reset without incident.
Status: Closed
Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Saturday, October 07, 2017
Time: 05:37 PM
Location: The Inn at Swarthmore
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the College bookstore for the report of a theft. The value of the items is $100.00. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Fire Alarm
Date: Saturday, October 07, 2017
Time: 07:29 PM
Location: PPR Apartments
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the PPR Apartments for an active fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Person(s)
Date: Saturday, October 07, 2017
Time: 08:51 PM
Location: Crum Woods
Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed two separate unauthorized groups within Crum Woods. The information is on file for future reference.
Status: Inactive
Unauthorized Activity
Date: Saturday, October 07, 2017
Time: 10:32 PM
Location: David Kemp Residence Hall
Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed Swarthmore students engaged in a drinking game at David Kemp Residence Hall. The students were advised to cease and desist; they complied with the request. The matter has been referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Unauthorized Activity
Date: Saturday, October 07, 2017
Time: 11:21 PM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed individuals at a registered social event engaged in a drinking game. The students were advised to cease and desist; they complied with the request. The matter has been referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Investigation of Person(s)
Date: Sunday, October 08, 2017
Time: 10:04 AM
Location: 302 Avondale Road
Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed an unknown individual on the porch of 302 Avondale Road. The individual was identified and left the area without incident. The information is on file for future reference.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Sunday, October 08, 2017
Time: 07:18 PM
Location: Black Cultural Center
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Black Cultural Center for an active fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.
Status: Closed
Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm
Date: Monday, October 09, 2017
Time: 12:26 AM
Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Mary Lyon Residence Hall for an active fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. There was no identifiable cause for activation, and Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
