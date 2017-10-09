SwatStrology in October: Fall Horoscopes

Horoscopes Week of October 9th

Libra

September 23 – October 22

The first part of this week is going to try to unbalance you Libra so try and stick out the hardship. There will be a sweet reward later if the first half doesn’t take you out of the game. I know you have a full day on Wednesday but at night be hyper-aware of a Capricorn with an S in their first and last names. If you play your cards right, you will be seeing a lot more of each other.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

As a Scorpio you are always finding, or putting, yourself in a position of power. In the near future, a major opportunity involving investments will find its way to you. Make sure you take a leap of faith and put yourself out there. A Cancer will reach out to you via email or Facebook Messenger and make a proposal that will be hard to refuse. If you accept, there will be peace, serenity, and joy in your future.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Love is in the air Sagittarius and it’s closer than you think. Perhaps the person you have been looking for has been there the whole time. Maybe they have even been looking for you instead. You grab meals together quite a bit, but it’s time to bring the heat. They love spicy food, so ask them for a meal at Sharples, but make sure that it’s Tuesday night as Tuesday night is Pho Bar and there will be chill sauce that will spice up your love life.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

You are so independent Capricorn that you might start to isolate yourself from those around you. Your close friends might start to seem like passive bystanders to the busy event that is your life right now. Don’t let this continue! Make sure to reach out to those around you and check in. Someone might need to make a romantic confession to you, but is afraid that you two are not as close are you used to be. If you have this important conversation on Friday morning on Parrish Beach, you will find the open atmosphere will make you open to take a leap of faith.

Aquarius

January 20- February 18

Last week was really rough for you Aquarius, but you got through it. The results from the adversities you suffered last week will come up again in the near future. There will be emotional moments, but you have to be able to stay grounded in yourself to be able to bring be your strongest self in the future. You will gain more mental strength, strengthening your body by frequenting the gym and using 15 lb weights with lunges.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

You are very sensitive Pisces and recent conflicts at school and around your social circle have left you feeling more like a fish out of water than you normally do. In this tumultuous time, remember the importance of self-care. The Co-op has a wide source of natural, organic, and non-GMO options that will keep your body clean and your mind clear to be able to work smarter, and not harder, in the future.

Aries

March 21- April 19

This past weekend was pretty eventful, huh Aries? Make sure to tell your close friends about any new relationships that have developed. It is important not to alienate anyone while still drawing others close. That being said, when you tell your friends they will be very supportive to you. Take your new friend/relationship on a nice walk in the Crum. The leaves are starting to fall and the colors will be beautiful. Make sure you don’t go Monday or Thursday as that is when a storm will hit and you don’t want the weather to rain out this new prospect.

Taurus

April 20- May 20

You’re going to glide into fall break Taurus! You have a few things this week but that isn’t going to stop you from hitting up Pub Nite on Thursday, but let’s be honest you are always at Pub Nite. This Pub there will be a special Sagittarius. This person has been close to you for a long time but this Pub you should take your relationship to the next level. If you don’t, there will be storms in the future.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

This fall break is going to be very important for your future relationship Gemini. There has been some troubled waters in the past and it is important for you to be able to see through the muck to why you are in this relationship. You are becoming a stronger and more influential person every week and you need to take these new parts of you and reflect to make sure that you are on the same page as you used to be. It is not too late to make important changes, but it will be soon if you not seize this opportunity.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

As a Cancer you are constantly torn between being your sensitive self and hiding away in your hard shell. It’s hard but important for you to be more vulnerable. If you are more open this week you will find new friendships and relationships more likely to approach you. You have been studying too much in Cornell 2nd so expand and try to move to Cornell basement. You might find someone you never expected down there.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Leo, someone close to you has recently told you that you come off too harsh or that you intimidate them. Do not take this to heart. They are mainly feeling as though you are taking away some of their spotlight and power, but it’s simply them being intimidated by the power you render. Something that might help you deal with this conflict is to head to McCabe 2nd and gaze out onto campus sorta like how in the Lion King, Simba and Mufasa gazed out over pride rock. Have McCabe 2nd be your pride rock.

Virgo

Aug 23- Sept 22

This weekend you ran into someone from your past. It was very unexpected and probably took you off your guard. Keep your head in your books for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to wade out the storm. When Thursday comes around try to come out of studies and into a social scene. You love Pub Nite so why not stop by one more time before fall break. On your way to Pub Nite you will find someone in trouble. Helping them will help you find love. Just remember to watch your back, Virgo, cause someone is always watching you.



