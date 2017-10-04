SGO At-Large Senator Platforms

The Daily Gazette has reprinted these platforms in full without changes:

Christian Galo ’20

SGO Senator At-Large Platform

2017-2018

Greetings,

I am excited to announce that I will be running for the position of at-large senator. during the academic year of 2016-2017, I decided to join the academic affairs committee for the purpose of better representing a variety of voices from underrepresented communities on Campus. Throughout my first term as a senator I worked on a great variety of academic policy projects, pushing for policies that would aid students facing academic difficulties and discussing solutions for student problems such as the snowball effect with assignments, mental-health concerns, academic stress, and the diversification of academic departments within the college, without trying to advocate for policies that may reduce the academic rigor of Swarthmore. As a committee, we managed to voice our support for policies such as the extension for the deadline to declare Credit/No-Credit on a course, conducted an investigative effort to seek out student input on academic policy by meeting with the heads of affinity groups on campus or members of those affinity groups, and have worked on drafting policy that I hope to continue working on throughout the academic year of 2017-2018. As a running candidate, I seek to continue pushing for inclusive policies aimed addressing the academic concerns of all students.

I am running because I want to offer my experience as an ex-member of the committee and also provide the institutional memory required to carry out the continuation of ongoing projects like: Reforming the W course program, supporting the implementation of a PPE program, pushing for the Honors program reform proposal regarding the length of Senior week, reforming the PE requirement, and drafting policies aimed at reducing academic stress.

If you have any questions about my academic policy positions or would want to discuss any concerns regarding academic policy, feel free to reach out to me through email communication, facebook, or while around campus.

Cheers!

Jack Corkery ’20



My fellow students,

I am glad to announce my candidacy for the Student Senate. Throughout my life, I have served as a

leader in the classroom, in the community, and on the field. But enough about me. I’m just gonna let the

issues do the talking. I have outlined below 5 key components of my platform that I intend to enact during

my tenure here.

1. Reform pass-fail so that it is an easier system to navigate.

2. Start holding Food Truck Fridays on campus. Nothing really happens here on Fridays. This gives

everyone something to do, and even the athletes with next-day competitions and non-drinkers can

participate.

3. Install AC in all the dorms. It’s not fair that everyone pays the same for housing but some of us are

drenched in sweat every night.

4. Allow each student to have one meal a semester at The Broad Table Tavern (the fancy restaurant next

to the bookstore) to practice for meetings or professional situations.

5. Start a “lunch/dinner with your professor” program. The school pays for a certain amount of meals per

student with their professor, and this allows students to get to know their professors and have them as a

valuable mentor and reference.

I have other ideas, but I’ll have to be elected before I share. You can contact me at

jcorker1@swarthmore.edu if you have any questions.

I look forward to serving y’all,

Jack Corkery

Kanhav Thakur ’20

I’ve been a part of, as well as served on the boards of many student organizations on campus

such as i20 (Swat’s International Club), SBC (Student Budget Committee), Club Soccer, Club

Tennis (founder), Deshi (South Asian Soc), 180DC (On-Campus Non-Profit Consulting Group),

and Clarus Capital (Student-Run Investment Group).

Some of my key areas of focus will be:

Internship and Job Search Strengthen the connection between Swat (and Tri-Co) alumni and current Swatties through greater, larger scale events. Creation and improvement of a more thorough alum directory/interface which

students can easily access. Work with the SCCS to create a portal that seamlessly integrates with your email to provide students with numerous job opportunities.

Food on-campus PAST 12AM! How is this still not a thing?

Sharples and Essie’s 2.0 Extended hours More variety + healthier options

Cheaper, Easier Access to PHILLY Regular running of shuttles and/or subsidized SEPTA tickets to Philly.

Serving as a direct channel for Student Grievances Meetings with President Val Smith, Dean Liz Braun, and respective Class Year Deans

to resolve common student complaints, bringing in student perspective.

Better Representation of all Underrepresented, Cultural Groups Schedule meetings with the leaders of student groups like ABLLE, Enlace, Deshi,

HAN, QSA, SLATE, SIS and other similar organizations on a regular basis to promote

their events and improve campus visibility.

Better Financial Aid Work with President Val Smith, the Board of Managers, and the Financial Aid Office

to look at current ideas as well as formulate new ideas to enhance and effectively

distribute financial aid to the students that need it.



Kat Capossela ’21

Hi, my name is Kat Capossela ’21, and I am asking to represent you this year as an At-large Senator. I am from Boston; I worked at Starbucks for two years, and I love horror movies. In high school, I was the editor-in-chief of my school’s newspaper and the president of my school’s community service club, so leadership roles and collaboration are not new to me. At Swat, I write and photograph for The Phoenix, am a member of 180 Degrees Consulting, and barista at Paces on Wednesdays.

I want to serve in the senate because I have already fallen in love with Swat, but there’s always room for improvement. Here are some of my priorities for this upcoming year:

Environment

Replacing paper towels with hand dryers in all bathrooms

Installing water fountains in Pitt

Attaching water bottle filling stations to water fountains

Transportation

Obtaining a more frequent bus to ML so folks aren’t trapped on campus all day

Increasing funding for free SEPTA passes

Initiating an on campus a free bike share program

Dining

Bumping our Best College Food ranking from a sad 538th by incorporating a little more spice to our food options

Adding protein powder in Sharples

Other

Setting up stricter guidelines for frequency of campus wide emails

Drumming up school spirit through events like Halloween costume contests and lawn games

Two ply toilet paper!!

I will always be open to hear any other ideas or concerns you may have. I want to make our government best represent our student body, and we can only make that happen if we work together.

I look forward to representing you.

Thank you!

Nancy Yuan ’20

Hello Swatties! My name is Nancy Yuan and I am running to serve as one of your At-Large Senators on the

SGO Senate. I was previously the Senator for Class of 2019, but after taking a gap year, I have now returned

as part of Class of 2020. With my unique situation of having deep ties with two out of four class years on

campus, I would like to better serve the needs of our wider campus community rather than focusing on a

specific year group.

I will be very committed to my role as an At-Large Senator. When I was previously Class Senator, I attended

every senate meeting (far better than the attendance record of real senators in this country!). Having served as

a member of the Appointments Committee under the SGO’s Chair of Internal Affairs, I can offer valuable

institutional memory as the position enabled me to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the functions

of different groups on campus. Most importantly, I now have a better grasp of the issues the student body

cares about, from my experience of interviewing and evaluating over 100 different candidates for different

campus committee positions.

My participation in various groups has further cultivated my desire to improve the Swarthmore experience by

assisting the campus groups that add to the college’s diverse character. During freshman year, I have served

as the Senator for the Class of 2019 on the SGO Senate. I have also held the position of Head of

Communications on the executive board for the i20 International Club. The other campus organizations I have

been passionate about and am a part of are WOCKA, the Global Health Forum, and the Forum for Free

Speech. This year I would like to devote more time to my campus commitments such as SGO, so this I am

only serving as i20’s Head of Outreach, and working with 180 Consulting.

For those of you who do not know me directly, I am very down-to-earth, approachable, and no B.S. kinda gal. I

will prove to be proactive in following up on issues in our community. If I am fortunate enough to have your

vote, I promise to ensure that the best interests of the student body are represented across the board.

Going forward with your votes, I will survey the demonstrated needs of the Swarthmore student body and do

my best to advocate for all such needs. I look forward to working closely with the rest of the Senate, in

supporting the collaborative efforts between SGO and various student groups on campus, and strengthening

the overall Swarthmore experience.

If you have any questions regarding my platform feel free to contact me at: nyuan1@swarthmore.edu

Thank you very much and I look forward to working with you and for you,

Nancy Yuan ‘20

Swarthmore College

Quentin Millette ’20

I’m Quentin Millette; last year I was the President of the Swarthmore NSBE chapter, a member of the Varsity men’s soccer team and a member of ABLLE. Now, I am asking for your vote to be your SGO Senator.

Here are some of my priorities for next year:

Build a Better Dining Experience

Create Healthier options

Bring food trucks every month

Extend Essie’s meal swipe hours

Get local foods day to happen bi-weekly

Vending machines that accept one card

Increase Campus Sustainability

Reduce the amount of un-recyclable number 3 and 6 plastics used on campus

Increase the number of recycling bins around campus

Increase the Opportunities to get out of the Swarthmore Bubble

Designate a bi-monthly shuttle into Philadelphia

Offer subsidize Septa tickets or flat rate fee per semester students could pay school for unlimited septa rides on weekends

Student Stress Relief

Puppy therapy room for a day

Increase Campus Dialogue

SGO becomes more engaged in social and civic campus issues by holding moderated conversations, which could range in style from coffee talks to debates.

Email me with ANY suggestions or questions at qmillet1@swarthmore.edu

Siddharth Ramachandran ’20

Dear Swarthmore Community,

My name is Siddharth Ramachandran and I am running for the position of

Class Senator 2020. I’m a second-year prospective Economics and Statistics double

major and have been very involved on campus ever since I arrived here. From

representing student government in high school to acting as a voting member on

Swarthmore’s Student budgetary Committee and being part of the student-run 180

degrees consulting, student empowerment has always been a salient theme throughout

my academic career. Since well before Swarthmore, I was extremely particular about

improving student engagement as well as the social and academic environment of

every institution that I attended. I believe that my past experiences have allowed me

to possess the right traits to help me carry out my role as class-senator.

Since I was 14, I was an active member of the American-based, international

charity, Operation Smile. I was so touched by its mission that I was motivated to

cofound a chapter of this global charity, at my school in Dubai. What initially started

as an actualization of my passion for helping others blossomed into a deep

understanding and internalization of what leadership truly entailed. Running a charity

of this scale allowed me to develop both the hard and soft skills required by any

leader/manager in any realm.

Aside from my more formal experience, I believe that my background allows

me to perform this role like no other. Having grown up in three different countries

(excluding the US) and attended international schools in all of them, I am able to

understand, and to relate to, a myriad of different perspectives. Through this unique

experience I was forced out of my comfort zone. This helped me develop my

communication skills and broaden my horizons through my interactions with such a

diverse crowd.

As your senator I will work to build a strong relationship between

administration and the SGO network, as both groups are a crucial part of our

Swarthmore experience. I will work tirelessly, to ensure that our class’s voice is heard

and that our community takes great steps forward together. So Swarthmore, please

join me in having your voice heard.

Tyler Pasko ’20

My name is Tyler Pasko. Last year, I was a member of the Student Budget Committee, the Men’s Basketball team as well as a writer for the Swarthmore Phoenix. This year, I would love to serve you as an At-Large Senator.

Bullet point list of my top priorities if I am voted into office:

Quality of life improvements:

Create a bi-monthly shuttle service into Philadelphia

Increase number of outdoor seating/recreational areas

Construct a better dining experience:

Prolong meal swipe hours At Essie’s

Increase number of healthy meals available at Sharples and Essie’s

Improve Campus Sustainability:

Facilitate recycling by strategically placing more recycling bins around campus

Limit the use of non-recyclable plastics (number 3 and 6) on Swarthmore’s campus

Facilitate Campus Discussion:

Provide a time and space to have moderated discussions about prominent campus topics

Offer monthly meeting times in which students can come to propose any improvements to

campus life

If you have a suggestion or question, do not hesitate to shoot me an email at

tpasko1@swarthmore.edu

Jacob Brady ’20



