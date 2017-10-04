SGO 2019 Class Senator Platforms

The Daily Gazette has reprinted these platforms in full without changes:

Cameron Wiley

My name is Cameron Wiley ‘19, and I am a point guard on the Men’s Basketball team. I have held various positions during my time at Swarthmore. I have worked as a Student Host, Campus Tour Guide, Editor for Mjumbe Newsletter, and in Athletics Communications.

I would love to serve the Swat community as 2017-2018 Class Senator.

If elected, I hope to create opportunities to implement solutions to improve the quality of the Swat experience.

Listed below four potential ideas:

I. Complete removal of No. 3 and No. 6 non-recyclable plastics

II. Reorganize locations of waste and recycling sites on campus

III. Develop technology to provide additional dining options

IV. Develop a platform that facilitates on-going student conversations about topics intersection of culture, politics, race, and gender for students to contribute their voices in meaningful ways

I am most interested in your hearing your interests. Please feel free to reach out to cwiley1@swarthmore.edu with any questions

or feedback.

I enjoy talking with current students. My main focus is serving yours.

Gilbert Orbea

Re-election to Senator of the Class of 2019

Hello, Class of 2019! I’ve been your Senator for two years now and have been proud of all the work that has gone on in SGO to benefit the Class of 2019 and all Swatties. I’ve worked on Appointments Committee, Student Life Committee, and have really enjoyed being a part of things like Free Pads for Undergrads, our vigorous study break programming last year, and discussions on OneCard and our meal plans.

I want to continue that work this year, and am asking to be re-elected for a third term as a Senator for the Class of 2019. I appreciate every single vote and cannot wait to keep working in SGO on issues that matter most to the student body.

Thanks,

Gilbert Orbea

Mohammad Reza Boozarjomehri

Mohammad Reza Boozarjomehri official platform for student government

………………………_,,,…,,,_…………………

…………………..,-‘´ . . . _,,,,,’;:-,…………….

………………..,-(c\ \`;-=´,_,-~-, \`……………

………………,/ . . .¯’\, º ,/.‘-~°,‘ .¯`’-,………

………………/ . . . . . .¯,_ ~–~’,, . . .’\.……….

……………..| . . . . . . . . ¯¨¨¨¨¯,/ . . . .| ………

……………..| . . . . . . . , . . . .`’-, . . . |.………

……………./\ . . . . . . .”-,,,-‘~-~’ . . . ‘|.………

………….,/’`\,`’-, . . . . . . . . . . . . . . /\……….



Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.