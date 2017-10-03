The Swatter: September 25 – October 2

Medical Response

Date: Monday, September 25, 2017

Time: 09:17 AM

Location: Parrish West Circle

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to the report of an ill Swarthmore student at Parrish West circle. The student was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Monday, September 25, 2017

Time: 01:24 PM

Location: Whittier Friends Meeting House

Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to a fire alarm within Whittier Meeting House. There was no smoke or fire, and it was determined that steam from the dishwasher had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Monday, September 25, 2017

Time: 06:38 PM

Location: Clothier Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to a fire alarm within Clothier Hall. There was no smoke or fire, and it was determined that heat in the building had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Monday, September 25, 2017

Time: 11:54 PM

Location: Clothier Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to a fire alarm within Clothier Hall. There was no smoke or fire, and it was determined that heat in the building had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Collision

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Time: 11:03 AM

Location: Bond Parking Lot

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a vehicle collision within the Bond Lot involving a college-owned vehicle. There were no injuries.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Time: 02:29 PM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Wharton Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was undetermined what activated the alarm and Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Investigation

Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Time: 04:26 PM

Location: Parrish Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report about the theft of Admissions Office brochures from an exterior storage closet at the North entrance of Parrish Hall. The value of the items is unknown at this time. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Time: 05:57 PM

Location: PPR Apartments

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the PPR Apartments. There was smoke but no fire, and it was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Sexual Assault

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Time: 11:32 AM

Location: Swarthmore College campus

Synopsis: Public Safety received information from a third party that a Swarthmore student may have been sexually assaulted. The matter has been referred to the Title IX Office.

Status: Title IX referral

Sexual Harassment

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Time: 11:45 AM

Location: Off-campus location

Synopsis: Public Safety received information that a Swarthmore student was sexually harassed while studying abroad. The matter has been referred to the Title IX Office.

Status: Title IX Office

Controlled Substance – Marijuana Possession

Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2017

Time: 09:51 PM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: A Public Safety officer encountered several students in Wharton Courtyard smoking and drinking. One student who was drinking an alcoholic beverage and smoking marijuana was identified. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Vehicle Collision

Date: Friday, September 29, 2017

Time: 12:17 PM

Location: Cunningham Parking Lot

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of damage to a college-owned vehicle.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2017

Time: 08:56 PM

Location: Sharples Dining Hall

Synopsis: While on patrol, a Public Safety officer observed an unknown individual walking behind Sharples Dining Hall. The individual left campus without incident. The information is on file for future reference.

Status: Closed

Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2017

Time: 08:57 AM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke detector alarm within Wharton Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2017

Time: 01:58 PM

Location: Clothier Fields

Synopsis: A Swarthmore student reported receiving unwanted gifts from a non-Swarthmore individual. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2017

Time: 10:32 PM

Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall

Synopsis: While on patrol, a Public Safety officer observed Swarthmore students smoking marijuana. The students were identified, and the matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Suspicious Odor

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2017

Time: 10:55 PM

Location: Pittenger Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Pittenger Residence Hall for the reported odor of marijuana. The odor was detected but the source could not be found. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Fire Alarm

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2017

Time: 11:42 PM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The cause for the alarm was undetermined and Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive



