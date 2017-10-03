The Swatter: September 25 – October 2
Medical Response
Date: Monday, September 25, 2017
Time: 09:17 AM
Location: Parrish West Circle
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to the report of an ill Swarthmore student at Parrish West circle. The student was transported to the hospital.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Monday, September 25, 2017
Time: 01:24 PM
Location: Whittier Friends Meeting House
Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to a fire alarm within Whittier Meeting House. There was no smoke or fire, and it was determined that steam from the dishwasher had activated the alarm.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Monday, September 25, 2017
Time: 06:38 PM
Location: Clothier Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to a fire alarm within Clothier Hall. There was no smoke or fire, and it was determined that heat in the building had activated the alarm.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Monday, September 25, 2017
Time: 11:54 PM
Location: Clothier Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to a fire alarm within Clothier Hall. There was no smoke or fire, and it was determined that heat in the building had activated the alarm.
Status: Closed
Collision
Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Time: 11:03 AM
Location: Bond Parking Lot
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a vehicle collision within the Bond Lot involving a college-owned vehicle. There were no injuries.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Time: 02:29 PM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Wharton Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was undetermined what activated the alarm and Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Investigation
Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Time: 04:26 PM
Location: Parrish Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report about the theft of Admissions Office brochures from an exterior storage closet at the North entrance of Parrish Hall. The value of the items is unknown at this time. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Time: 05:57 PM
Location: PPR Apartments
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the PPR Apartments. There was smoke but no fire, and it was determined that cooking had activated the alarm.
Status: Closed
Sexual Assault
Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Time: 11:32 AM
Location: Swarthmore College campus
Synopsis: Public Safety received information from a third party that a Swarthmore student may have been sexually assaulted. The matter has been referred to the Title IX Office.
Status: Title IX referral
Sexual Harassment
Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Time: 11:45 AM
Location: Off-campus location
Synopsis: Public Safety received information that a Swarthmore student was sexually harassed while studying abroad. The matter has been referred to the Title IX Office.
Status: Title IX Office
Controlled Substance – Marijuana Possession
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Thursday, September 28, 2017
Time: 09:51 PM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: A Public Safety officer encountered several students in Wharton Courtyard smoking and drinking. One student who was drinking an alcoholic beverage and smoking marijuana was identified. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Vehicle Collision
Date: Friday, September 29, 2017
Time: 12:17 PM
Location: Cunningham Parking Lot
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of damage to a college-owned vehicle.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Person(s)
Date: Friday, September 29, 2017
Time: 08:56 PM
Location: Sharples Dining Hall
Synopsis: While on patrol, a Public Safety officer observed an unknown individual walking behind Sharples Dining Hall. The individual left campus without incident. The information is on file for future reference.
Status: Closed
Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm
Date: Saturday, September 30, 2017
Time: 08:57 AM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke detector alarm within Wharton Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Investigation of Person(s)
Date: Saturday, September 30, 2017
Time: 01:58 PM
Location: Clothier Fields
Synopsis: A Swarthmore student reported receiving unwanted gifts from a non-Swarthmore individual. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Date: Saturday, September 30, 2017
Time: 10:32 PM
Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall
Synopsis: While on patrol, a Public Safety officer observed Swarthmore students smoking marijuana. The students were identified, and the matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Suspicious Odor
Date: Saturday, September 30, 2017
Time: 10:55 PM
Location: Pittenger Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Pittenger Residence Hall for the reported odor of marijuana. The odor was detected but the source could not be found. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Fire Alarm
Date: Sunday, October 1, 2017
Time: 11:42 PM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The cause for the alarm was undetermined and Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
