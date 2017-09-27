The Swatter: September 19 – September 23
Controlled Substance – Marijuana Possession
Suspicious Odor
Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Time: 01:28 PM
Location: Mertz Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of an odor of marijuana within Mertz Residence Hall. Upon arrival, a Swarthmore student was identified and found smoking marijuana. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Elevator Problem
Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Time: 11:21 PM
Location: Parrish Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a report of individuals inside a malfunctioning elevator in Parrish Hall. The individuals were extricated and Facilities was notified.
Status: Open
Criminal Mischief
Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Time: 10:14 AM
Location: Crum Woods
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a report of vandalism within the Crum Woods, where it was determined that an Arboretum sign had been vandalized. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Investigation of Condition(s)
Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Time: 02:50 PM
Location: Ashton House
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a report of unknown individuals on the Ashton House property. The area was searched with negative results. The information is on file for future reference.
Status: Investigation
Investigation of Person(s)
Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Time: 07:22 PM
Location: Crum Woods
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a report of unknown individuals within the Crum Woods. The area was searched with negative results.
Status: Inactive
Medical Emergency
Date: Thursday, September 21, 2017
Time: 09:36 AM
Location: Worth Health Center
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Worth Health Center for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. The student was transported to the hospital.
Status: Closed
Sexual Harassment
Date: Thursday, September 21, 2017
Time: 05:05 PM
Location: On-campus residence hall
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of an unidentified male attempting to touch a Swarthmore student without their consent. The matter was referred to the Title IX Office.
Status: Title IX referral
Fire Alarm
Date: Friday, September 22, 2017
Time: 03:50 PM
Location: Black Cultural Center
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the Black Cultural Center. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking caused the alarm.
Status: Closed
Medical Response
Date: Friday, September 22, 2017
Time: 04:30 PM
Location: Parrish Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Parrish Hall for the report of an ill visiting student.
Status: Closed
Controlled Substance – Other, Possession
Date: Saturday, September 23, 2017
Time: 12:08 AM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety detected a strong odor of marijuana and found drug paraphernalia within the courtyard of Wharton Residence Hall. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Sunday, September 24, 2017
Time: 12:29 AM
Location: Mertz Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Mertz Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was intoxicated, but no further medical treatment was needed. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Public Drunkenness
Date: Sunday, September 24, 2017
Time: 12:34 AM
Location: Hallowell Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to the report of a Swarthmore student who was causing a disturbance within Hallowell Residence Hall. Upon arrival, it was determined that the student was intoxicated. The student was transported to the hospital and the matter referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Elevator Problem
Date: Saturday, September 23, 2017
Time: 01:16 AM
Location: PPR Apartments
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the PPR Apartments for the report of an individual inside a malfunctioning elevator. The individual was extricated and Facilities was notified.
Status: Open
Featured image courtesy of The Daily Gazette.
