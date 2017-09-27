The Swatter: September 19 – September 23

Controlled Substance – Marijuana Possession

Suspicious Odor

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Time: 01:28 PM

Location: Mertz Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of an odor of marijuana within Mertz Residence Hall. Upon arrival, a Swarthmore student was identified and found smoking marijuana. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Elevator Problem

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Time: 11:21 PM

Location: Parrish Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a report of individuals inside a malfunctioning elevator in Parrish Hall. The individuals were extricated and Facilities was notified.

Status: Open

Criminal Mischief

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Time: 10:14 AM

Location: Crum Woods

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a report of vandalism within the Crum Woods, where it was determined that an Arboretum sign had been vandalized. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Time: 02:50 PM

Location: Ashton House

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a report of unknown individuals on the Ashton House property. The area was searched with negative results. The information is on file for future reference.

Status: Investigation

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Time: 07:22 PM

Location: Crum Woods

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a report of unknown individuals within the Crum Woods. The area was searched with negative results.

Status: Inactive

Medical Emergency

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2017

Time: 09:36 AM

Location: Worth Health Center

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Worth Health Center for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. The student was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed

Sexual Harassment

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2017

Time: 05:05 PM

Location: On-campus residence hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of an unidentified male attempting to touch a Swarthmore student without their consent. The matter was referred to the Title IX Office.

Status: Title IX referral

Fire Alarm

Date: Friday, September 22, 2017

Time: 03:50 PM

Location: Black Cultural Center

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the Black Cultural Center. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking caused the alarm.

Status: Closed

Medical Response

Date: Friday, September 22, 2017

Time: 04:30 PM

Location: Parrish Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Parrish Hall for the report of an ill visiting student.

Status: Closed

Controlled Substance – Other, Possession

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2017

Time: 12:08 AM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety detected a strong odor of marijuana and found drug paraphernalia within the courtyard of Wharton Residence Hall. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2017

Time: 12:29 AM

Location: Mertz Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Mertz Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was intoxicated, but no further medical treatment was needed. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Public Drunkenness

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2017

Time: 12:34 AM

Location: Hallowell Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to the report of a Swarthmore student who was causing a disturbance within Hallowell Residence Hall. Upon arrival, it was determined that the student was intoxicated. The student was transported to the hospital and the matter referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Elevator Problem

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2017

Time: 01:16 AM

Location: PPR Apartments

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the PPR Apartments for the report of an individual inside a malfunctioning elevator. The individual was extricated and Facilities was notified.

Status: Open

Featured image courtesy of The Daily Gazette.



Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.