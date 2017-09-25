Libra

September 23 – October 22

With midterm season quickly approaching, you are struggling to balance your workload with your social responsibilities. You may find yourself being indecisive about what to prioritize at the moment. This indecision is troublesome to you, but it is important to remember that juggling responsibilities is something lots of people deal with. Try to find a partner in one of your classes who might be going through something similar and work with them. Always remember to take a break and enrich yourself with music or art that relaxes your mind. The Chris Thile concert would have been great for this, but if you missed it, that’s okay! Just make sure you stop by Pub Nite this Thursday because someone special could be waiting there for you.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Being a natural-born leader isn’t always easy, but it’s something that you are great at. Pluto will have a strong pull on you this Wednesday and might cause you to feel as though people are out to sabotage you, perhaps by telling you the wrong answers to your Econ problem set that’s due Thursday morning. Instead of being paranoid, head down to Paces and get yourself a nice, cold drink. You are a water sign, and the refreshing liquid might be able to calm down your fierce nature.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

As a Sagittarius, you are constantly spreading yourself too thin, which stops you from being free and having time to explore new places and things. Monday and Friday are going to be the sunniest days this week, so go for a nice walk in the Crum and discover something you’ve never seen before. But if you bring your clingy Cancer friend along, just understand that they might misinterpret your invitation and think that your casual walk is something more than it is. Remember to be honest, something you are great at, and everything will work out for the best!

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Please be careful this week, Capricorn. Even though you are a master of self-control and remaining grounded, something this week is going to scare you and create a lot of panic in your life. Instead of retreating and being cold and distant, learn to forgive whatever, or whoever, harmed you. You possess an inner state of independence, so maybe a private desk in Cornell 2nd is the best place to do your work this week, instead of your regular spot in Parrish Parlors. On Monday night, watch out for someone wearing a yellow shirt, as they could have significance in the future.



Aquarius

January 20- February 18

Being independent isn’t always the best thing for your mental health Aquarius. It’s hard for you to be in situations where people are disagreeing with you, but try to push yourself out of your comfort zone this week. If an in-person interaction is too much for your shy and quiet nature, try watching a HGTV home-makeover show in the viewing room in Underhill to learn how others deal with disagreement and conflict.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

Did something happen this past week[end] that you feel is going to come back and haunt you? Don’t fear Pisces, it’s going to be okay. Neptune allows you to be more intuitive than others, but sometimes being extremely caring causes you to over-analyze. To get your mind off what happened, head down to Ware Pool and try swimming. You might run into a Virgo or Taurus at the pool, but play it cool and say you’ll get a meal at Sharples together later in the week because right now you need to focus on yourself.

Aries

March 21- April 19

This week you will have to be more courageous and confident than you normally are, but it will pay off in a big way. An important decision will be presented to you around sunset on Wednesday, and you need to let your head, not your heart, figure out the best thing for you to do. This situation might be a case for your honesty to outweigh your compassion. Wearing comfortable clothes, like black Adidas joggers, will grant you some physical comfort through this mentally challenging incident.

Taurus

April 20- may 20

Something you have been working hard for, harder than usual, will pay off for you on Friday before you have eaten your lunch. Be ready for this sudden change, for it will bring a lot of stability into your life. Your friends this week will need your loyalty to help them through discomfort. All of that pressure might feel like too much, but cooking yourself a meal, even if it’s just a quesadilla in the panini press at Sharples, might give you the control that you are searching for.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

This week you might feel as though you are searching for something or someone that is missing from your life. It’s not your One Card or keys, it’s a new love interest. Stopping by Hobbs after your last class on Monday and ordering an iced chai tea latte might bring you close to someone you had never considered before. Make sure to confide in an Aquarius friend with your newfound feelings, but not in Sci Commons because there could be some listening ears waiting to cause controversy.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

This week is your week. You have been running yourself crazy trying to meet all the expectations people have for you. This is making you moody and insecure. Take the time Tuesday morning to have breakfast with a friend you haven’t seen in awhile. Sharples opens at 6:30 am, so there is plenty of time before your first class to drink some of Peet’s famous coffee and eat some delicious scrambled eggs.

Leo

July 23-August 22

You are not being ignored by your friends, they are simply very busy doing their readings in McCabe. Use your creativity to make a small study break for your friends. You will find that your proposal will be extremely difficult to resist, and everyone will admire you for bringing them together. The self-awareness that you have been searching for will be presented to you this Saturday morning so be ready for a larger concept to come together.

Virgo

Aug 23-sept 22

Try to stop paying attention to the small details and look towards the bigger picture instead. This will bring clarity to the misconceptions you are currently stuck in. Also remember to head down to Worth Health Center and get your flu shot! Getting sick is not in the schedule of your hyper-organized life and will cause chaos in all aspects of your life.



