September SwatStrology Has Fortunes For You



A bunch of tiny things might be irking you this week, but don’t lose sight of the fact that they’re just individual occurrences! You’ll have good fortune with funds through the week and might even get the chance to splurge on something nice.

This week has been off to a strong start in terms of personal growth. Hold onto that momentum to stay ahead through the week. An old friend may step back into your life for a little while, and you’ll have a solid chance to catch up and reminisce. Good luck this week, Taurus.







You’re feeling a little crafty this week, Gemini! If you feel moved to beautify your space, give into that vibe – you’re not going to regret it in the long run. And, if you’re not sure that you can find the time, indulge in watching a handful of crafty videos on YouTube.



Socialization is key for you this week, Cancer. Let yourself get wrapped up in an impromptu conversation in Sharples, or just be open to meeting someone new. You never know what friendships you can make; it’s still the fall semester, after all!



Communication skills are strong for you this week. Whether it’s in a financial capacity or a professional one, you’re just going to find all the words coming to you, and that’s great! But be mindful, and don’t count your chickens before they hatch.





A huge miscommunication is getting cleared up this week, Virgo. And it’s definitely going to be a breath of fresh air. addition to strengthening some of your relationships. Also, if it’s your birthday week, happy birthday!





This is going to be a quieter week for you, Libra. If you’re feeling a little bit more in touch with your emotions, take that as an invitation to spend some time alone and reflect. The sun enters your sign on Friday, and all of that thinking will soon pay off.



Romance is in the air! You might meet someone who piques your interest this week, but just remember that first impressions aren’t everything. Whether it’s a match on Tinder or a pretty face in the crowd, remember to stay grounded and levelheaded.



This week will be full of opportunities for you to impress. If you keep your wits about you and exhibit that charming attitude, some pretty cool things might come your way. Plus, that bit of sparkle might do you some favors in your social endeavors over the weekend.



Something is going to come up this week that’ll call for you to step out of your comfort zone, so don’t let nerves or fear get in the way of you taking it on. In the process, you’re bound to discover something new about yourself.

Treat yourself! Whether its coming in the form of sleeping an extra hour, going to Pub Nite, or getting an awesome milkshake at Paces, taking some time to stop and focus on you is going to propel you through the remainder of the week.

Pisces, it might be time for you to weed out any negative energy seeping into the cracks of your life. Take inventory of the things that bring you joy, and cut out the things that are bringing you down. It’s not always easy, but the important things in life often aren’t.



Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.