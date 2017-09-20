Horoscopes
Arts & Features 

September SwatStrology Has Fortunes For You

0 Comment , , ,

Set zodiac sign vector Illustration. Contour icon.
A bunch of tiny things might be irking you this week, but don’t lose sight of the fact that they’re just individual occurrences! You’ll have good fortune with funds through the week and might even get the chance to splurge on something nice.

 

Set zodiac sign vector Illustration. Contour icon.

This week has been off to a strong start in terms of personal growth. Hold onto that momentum to stay ahead through the week. An old friend may step back into your life for a little while, and you’ll have a solid chance to catch up and reminisce. Good luck this week, Taurus.


Set zodiac sign vector Illustration. Contour icon.

You’re feeling a little crafty this week, Gemini! If you feel moved to beautify your space, give into that vibe – you’re not going to regret it in the long run. And, if you’re not sure that you can find the time, indulge in watching a handful of crafty videos on YouTube.

 

Set zodiac sign vector Illustration. Contour icon.


Socialization is key for you this week, Cancer. Let yourself get wrapped up in an impromptu conversation in Sharples, or just be open to meeting someone new. You never know what friendships you can make; it’s still the fall semester, after all!

 

Set zodiac sign vector Illustration. Contour icon.


Communication skills are strong for you this week. Whether it’s in a financial capacity or a professional one, you’re just going to find all the words coming to you, and that’s great! But be mindful, and don’t count your chickens before they hatch.

 

Set zodiac sign vector Illustration. Contour icon.


A huge miscommunication is getting cleared up this week, Virgo. And it’s definitely going to be a breath of fresh air. addition to strengthening some of your relationships. Also, if it’s your birthday week, happy birthday!

 

Set zodiac sign vector Illustration. Contour icon.


This is going to be a quieter week for you, Libra. If you’re feeling a little bit more in touch with your emotions, take that as an invitation to spend some time alone and reflect. The sun enters your sign on Friday, and all of that thinking will soon pay off.

 

Set zodiac sign vector Illustration. Contour icon.

Romance is in the air! You might meet someone who piques your interest this week, but just remember that first impressions aren’t everything. Whether it’s a match on Tinder or a pretty face in the crowd, remember to stay grounded and levelheaded.

 

Set zodiac sign vector Illustration. Contour icon.This week will be full of opportunities for you to impress. If you keep your wits about you and exhibit that charming attitude, some pretty cool things might come your way. Plus, that bit of sparkle might do you some favors in your social endeavors over the weekend.

 

Set zodiac sign vector Illustration. Contour icon.


Something is going to come up this week that’ll call for you to step out of your comfort zone, so don’t let nerves or fear get in the way of you taking it on. In the process, you’re bound to discover something new about yourself.

 

Set zodiac sign vector Illustration. Contour icon.

Treat yourself! Whether its coming in the form of sleeping an extra hour, going to Pub Nite, or getting an awesome milkshake at Paces, taking some time to stop and focus on you is going to propel you through the remainder of the week.

 

 

Set zodiac sign vector Illustration. Contour icon.

Pisces, it might be time for you to weed out any negative energy seeping into the cracks of your life. Take inventory of the things that bring you joy, and cut out the things that are bringing you down. It’s not always easy, but the important things in life often aren’t.

 


Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.

You May Also Like

Michelle

Michelle Myers ’15 talks CAPS and Mental Health Discussions

Emily Lau 1
A to Z - Season Pilot

Your Guide to New Fall TV

Allison Hrabar 1
IMG_0660

Grown-Up Stories: Díaz Strains to Express Heartbreak

Izzy Kornblatt-Stier 7

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *