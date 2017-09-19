The Swatter: September 11 – September 18
Intrusion Alarm
Date: Monday, September 11, 2017
Time: 08:40 AM
Location: Clothier Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within Clothier Bell Tower. Upon arrival, officers were unable to reset the alarm. Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Time: 08:22 AM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated by a steam from a shower.
Status: Closed
Sexual Assault
Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Time: 11:52 AM
Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a Swarthmore student was touched without consent by another Swarthmore student. The matter was referred to the Title IX Office.
Status: Title IX referral
Sexual Assault
Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Time: 11:59 AM
Location: Swarthmore College campus
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a Swarthmore student employee was touched without consent by another Swarthmore student. The matter has been referred to the Title IX Office.
Status: Title IX referral
Elevator Problem
Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Time: 10:14 PM
Location: PPR Apartments
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the PPR Apartments for the report of an individual inside an elevator that was malfunctioning. The individual was extricated and Facilities was notified.
Status: Closed
GARNET Notification Test
Date: Thursday, September 14, 2017
Time: 03:00 PM
Location: Swarthmore College campus
Synopsis: A semester test of the General Alert and Response Network (GARNET) was conducted. The results will be discussed at the Crisis Planning Advisory Committee Meeting and remain on file for future reference.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Friday, September 15, 2017
Time: 12:56 AM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined the alarm was activated by the vandalism of a pull station.
Status: Inactive
Dormitory Room Smoke Detector Alarm
Date: Friday, September 15, 2017
Time: 12:58 AM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke detector alarm within Worth Residence Hall. Upon arrival, the reason for activation could not be determined. The alarm was reset and Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Fire Alarm
Date: Friday, September 15, 2017
Time: 07:33 AM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The alarm was activated due to steam from a valve. Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Building Patrol Notice
Date: Friday, September 15, 2017
Time: 01:03 PM
Location: Parrish Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety officers on patrol in Parrish Hall issued two Building Patrol Notices (BPN) for unattended property.
Status: Closed
Medical Response
Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017
Time: 01:38 AM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety and a Swarthmore ambulance responded to Wharton Residence Hall for the report of an injured Swarthmore student. The student was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017
Time: 08:33 PM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Willets Residence Hall. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to cooking.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Person(s)
Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017
Time: 08:45 PM
Location: Dana Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Dana Residence Hall for the report of an unknown male individual making inappropriate comments to a Swarthmore student. The information is on file for future reference.
Status: Inactive
Dormitory Room Smoke Detector Alarm
Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017
Time: 10:07 PM
Location: David Kemp Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke detector alarm within David Kemp Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to a malfunctioning detector. The detector was cleaned and reinstalled.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Sunday, September 17, 2017
Time: 10:05 AM
Location: David Kemp Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within David Kemp Residence Hall. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to cooking.
Status: Closed
Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.