The Swatter: September 11 – September 18

Intrusion Alarm

Date: Monday, September 11, 2017

Time: 08:40 AM

Location: Clothier Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within Clothier Bell Tower. Upon arrival, officers were unable to reset the alarm. Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Time: 08:22 AM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated by a steam from a shower.

Status: Closed

Sexual Assault

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Time: 11:52 AM

Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a Swarthmore student was touched without consent by another Swarthmore student. The matter was referred to the Title IX Office.

Status: Title IX referral

Sexual Assault

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Time: 11:59 AM

Location: Swarthmore College campus

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a Swarthmore student employee was touched without consent by another Swarthmore student. The matter has been referred to the Title IX Office.

Status: Title IX referral

Elevator Problem

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Time: 10:14 PM

Location: PPR Apartments

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the PPR Apartments for the report of an individual inside an elevator that was malfunctioning. The individual was extricated and Facilities was notified.

Status: Closed



GARNET Notification Test

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2017

Time: 03:00 PM

Location: Swarthmore College campus

Synopsis: A semester test of the General Alert and Response Network (GARNET) was conducted. The results will be discussed at the Crisis Planning Advisory Committee Meeting and remain on file for future reference.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Friday, September 15, 2017

Time: 12:56 AM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined the alarm was activated by the vandalism of a pull station.

Status: Inactive

Dormitory Room Smoke Detector Alarm

Date: Friday, September 15, 2017

Time: 12:58 AM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke detector alarm within Worth Residence Hall. Upon arrival, the reason for activation could not be determined. The alarm was reset and Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Fire Alarm

Date: Friday, September 15, 2017

Time: 07:33 AM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The alarm was activated due to steam from a valve. Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Building Patrol Notice

Date: Friday, September 15, 2017

Time: 01:03 PM

Location: Parrish Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety officers on patrol in Parrish Hall issued two Building Patrol Notices (BPN) for unattended property.

Status: Closed

Medical Response

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017

Time: 01:38 AM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety and a Swarthmore ambulance responded to Wharton Residence Hall for the report of an injured Swarthmore student. The student was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017

Time: 08:33 PM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Willets Residence Hall. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to cooking.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017

Time: 08:45 PM

Location: Dana Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Dana Residence Hall for the report of an unknown male individual making inappropriate comments to a Swarthmore student. The information is on file for future reference.

Status: Inactive

Dormitory Room Smoke Detector Alarm

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017

Time: 10:07 PM

Location: David Kemp Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke detector alarm within David Kemp Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to a malfunctioning detector. The detector was cleaned and reinstalled.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2017

Time: 10:05 AM

Location: David Kemp Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within David Kemp Residence Hall. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to cooking.

Status: Closed



Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.