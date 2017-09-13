What does SwatStrology Week Two Have Planned For You?

You’ve been itching to start on a new project, but don’t dive in too quickly yet. The semester’s only just started; give yourself some time to fully settle into your routine before you bite off more than you can chew. Aside from that, things are starting to look up from the usual chaos that often comes with the start of the year. Soon, you’ll be able to take a breath.

You’ve been feeling a bit lost these past few months, but don’t fret. Whether it’s not being sure about some of the relationships in your life, or not being sure about the decisions that you’ve made for your future, a conversation this week is going to make a lot of things clearer.

Maybe right now isn’t the right time for you to be rushing into any new relationships. Honestly, what should matter to you right now is you. Communication is also key this week. A misunderstanding has the potential to become something disproportionate, and you don’t want to jump down that rabbit hole.

Are you ready for a week of adventure? You’re going to feel slammed with tasks to do this week, but there will be no shortage of fun and laughs in between. Be careful not to dwell too much on the stressful stuff – you don’t want to allow it to cloud all the good stuff coming your way.

Cleaning up some clutter in your room, in your folder, or even on your desktop, will be a huge relief for you this week. Having one thing to come back to and know that you’re all set with is a great way to keep yourself grounded. Oh, and don’t let pasta bar get you down on Sunday. But don’t go to Bamboo at peak dinner time, either!

It might be time for you to ask yourself some difficult questions that you’ve been avoiding for a while. Swat’s a hard place to be, and sometimes we lose ourselves in the whirlwind, forgetting to take time to process our feelings. Maybe you’ll learn something new about yourself.



Life has been stressful lately, and sometimes life just gets overwhelming, but the important thing is that the storm always passes. In the meantime, you can find ways to make yourself more comfortable. Swing by the Co-Op this week and get yourself something you really like, or take a break from your work for a while and watch some Netflix. Sometimes we just have to slow down and re-center ourselves.



Okay, you saw that person you really didn’t want to see in Sharples, but seriously, you did a really good job of keeping your cool. Groups might not be your vibe for this week; steer clear of any big crowds, or you might have to face some awkward encounters.



Nature is really channeling your inner peace this week, and what better place for that to be the case than at Swat? It’s been gorgeous outside! You’re going to think a lot better with some serious fresh air. Maybe even take a hike? Remember that though you’re a courageous student, living solely in the library isn’t necessarily what your routine needs.



You have an intriguing invitation coming your way, and better yet, it might be just the event you need to launch the school year off to the right start. Homework might catch up to you pretty soon, so make sure you’re managing your time well and keeping your ducks in a row – otherwise, you might have to bail!

Chin up! One of your classes might be tough this week, but the subject matter will mean a lot to you, and it’ll make the hours of boring reading worth it. Sometimes things just click. Also, some financial questions might be answered throughout the course of the weekend.







You’ve had something on your mind. Now is definitely the time to confront matters that have been weighing on you. It’s also a great time to be branching out in your social circles. You might meet someone new, and now might be a great time to ask them to hang out with you at Bamboo.



