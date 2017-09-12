The Swatter: September 4 – September 10
Investigation
Date: Monday, September 04, 2017
Time: 09:43 AM
Location: Beardsley Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Beardsley Hall for the report of missing items that might been thrown out. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Monday, September 04, 2017
Time: 11:50 AM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that numerous Swarthmore students were drinking in Wharton Residence Hall. Some of the students were underage. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Harassment – Communication, Repeated
Date: Monday, September 04, 2017
Time: 01:40 PM
Location: Swarthmore College campus
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a Swarthmore student received an offensive text from an unknown individual during an orientation program. The matter was referred to the Title IX Office.
Status: Title IX referral
Drone/UAV Flight
Investigation
Date: Monday, September 04, 2017
Time: 05:49 PM
Location: Whittier Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Whittier Hall for the report of a drone that landed on the roof. The drone was found and returned to its owner.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, September 05, 2017
Time: 08:41 AM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire, and the cause for the alarm was undetermined. Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, September 05, 2017
Time: 03:33 PM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Willets Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire, and the cause for the alarm was undetermined. Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm
Date: Wednesday, September 06, 2017
Time: 10:47 AM
Location: Woolman Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke detector alarm within Woolman Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire; the cause for the alarm was a humidifier.
Status: Closed
Controlled Substance – Other Possession
Date: Wednesday, September 06, 2017
Time: 03:12 PM
Location: Scott Outdoor Amphitheater
Synopsis: A Swarthmore employee found drug paraphernalia within the Amphitheater. The items were given to Public Safety.
Status: Inactive
Suspicious Odor
Date: Wednesday, September 06, 2017
Time: 06:28 PM
Location: David Kemp Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of an unknown odor within David Kemp Residence Hall. Upon arrival, there was no odor detected.
Status: Closed
Medical Response
Date: Friday, September 08, 2017
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Scott Arboretum
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Scott Arboretum for the report of a visitor who had fallen. There was no need for further medical attention.
Status: Inactive
Safety Hazard
Date: Friday, September 08, 2017
Time: 06:02 PM
Location: Chester Road
Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police responded to Chester Road for a disabled vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Status: Closed
Disorderly Group
Investigation
Date: Friday, September 08, 2017
Time: 08:12 PM
Location: Clothier Fields
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Clothier Fields for the report of unknown juveniles on the field. Upon arrival, the individuals had fled the area. No damage was reported.
Status: Inactive
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Friday, September 08, 2017
Time: 10:11 PM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of a fog machine in use in Willets Residence Hall. Upon arrival, the fog machine was confiscated, and it was determined that Swarthmore students were drinking underage. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Friday, September 08, 2017
Time: 10:40 PM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a noise complaint within Willets Residence Hall. Upon arrival, it was determined that there were Swarthmore students drinking within the residence. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Medical Emergency
Date: Saturday, September 09, 2017
Time: 01:35 PM
Location: Cunningham Fields
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Cunningham Fields for the report of an injured individual. The non-Swarthmore individual was transported to the hospital.
Status: Closed
Noise Complaint
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Saturday, September 09, 2017
Time: 11:00 PM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed an unauthorized party within Worth Residence Hall. A Swarthmore student was found intoxicated but did not need further medical attention. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Investigation of Person(s)
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Saturday, September 09, 2017
Time: 11:13 PM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Willets Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was intoxicated, and they were transported to the hospital by Swarthmore Ambulance. The student was cited for underage drinking.
Status: Cleared/arrest
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Saturday, September 09, 2017
Time: 11:58 PM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of an ill Swarthmore student within Willets Residence Hall. Upon arrival, it was determined that the student was intoxicated but did not need further medical attention. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Sunday, September 10, 2017
Time: 12:01 AM
Location: Sharples Dining Hall
Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed an ill Swarthmore student at the exterior of Sharples Dining Hall. It was determined that the student was intoxicated, and they were transported to the hospital by Swarthmore Ambulance. The student was cited for underage drinking.
Status: Cleared/arrest
Medical Response
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Sunday, September 10, 2017
Time: 12:29 AM
Location: Paces Cafe
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Clothier Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was intoxicated, and they were transported to the hospital. The student was cited for underage drinking.
Status: Cleared/arrest
Fire Alarm
Date: Sunday, September 10, 2017
Time: 12:42 AM
Location: Clothier Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Clothier Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that someone had pulled the alarm without cause. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Sunday, September 10, 2017
Time: 12:59 AM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to the report of an ill Swarthmore student within Willets Residence Hall. Upon arrival, it was determined that the student was intoxicated, and they were transported to the hospital. The student was cited for underage drinking.
Status: Cleared/arrest
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Sunday, September 10, 2017
Time: 01:14 AM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Ambulance responded to Willets Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was intoxicated, and they were transported to the hospital. The student was cited for underage drinking.
Status: Cleared/arrest
Vehicle Stop
Date: Sunday, September 10, 2017
Time: 02:32 AM
Location: Parrish West Circle
Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed a vehicle driving quickly through campus. The vehicle was stopped and left campus without incident.
Status: Closed
