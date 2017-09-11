The Swatter: August 30 – September 4
Fire Alarm
Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Time: 10:53 AM
Location:Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to a malfunction.
Status: Closed
Investigation
Date: Thursday, August 31, 2017
Time: 6:28 AM
Location: Bond Memorial Hall – Academic
Synopsis: An employee reported that when they arrived to work, their office door was open and lights were on. Matter under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Medical Response
Date: Thursday, August 31, 2017
Time: 10:10 AM
Location: Science Center
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Science Center for the report of a student in need of medical assistance. The student was transported to Worth Health Center.
Status: Closed
Accident/Investigation
Date: Thursday, August 31, 2017
Time: 5:27 AM
Location: Science Center
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report regarding a rental vehicle that sustained minor damage while parked behind the Science Center.
Status: Closed
Disorderly Group
Date: Thursday, August 31, 2017
Time: 9:31 PM
Location: Cunningham Fields
Synopsis: Public Safety, along with Swarthmore Police and morton Police, responded to Cunningham Field after observing a disorderly group of individuals in the area. The individuals were identified as juveniles who were not affiliated with the College, and they left without incident.
Status: Closed
Noise Complaint
Date: Saturday, September 2, 2017
Time: 12:25 AM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Willets Residence Hall for a noise complaint. The students were identified and left the area. Matter referred to the Dean’s office.
Status: Dean’s Referral
Pur., Con., Poss., Trans., Liq. Malt Brew
Date: Sunday, September 3, 2017
Time: 12:53 AM
Location: Bond Lodges – Residential
Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety discovered an unauthorized party with alcohol within Bond Lodges. There were several Swarthmore students identified. Matter referred to the Dean’s office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Fire Alarm
Date: Sunday, September 3, 2017
Time: 6:08 AM
Location: Pearson Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Pearson Hall. The cause for the alarm was a water leakage. Facilities and EVS notified.
Status: Inactive
Pur., Con., Poss., Trans., Liq. Malt Brew
Date: Sunday, September 3, 2017
Time: 12:56 AM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Willets Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student had consumed alcohol but did not require medical treatment. Matter referred to the Dean’s office.
Status: Dean’s Referral
Noise Complaint
Date: Saturday, September 2, 2017
Time: 11:18 PM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a noise complaint within Willets Residence Hall. Upon arrival, there was no one in the area.
Status: Inactive
Medical Emergency
Date: Monday, September 4, 2017
Time: 7:25 AM
Location: Hallowell Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police & Ambulance responded to Hallowell Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. The student was transported to the hospital.
Status: Closed
