The Swatter: August 30 – September 4

Fire Alarm

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Time: 10:53 AM

Location:Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to a malfunction.

Status: Closed

Investigation

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2017

Time: 6:28 AM

Location: Bond Memorial Hall – Academic

Synopsis: An employee reported that when they arrived to work, their office door was open and lights were on. Matter under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Medical Response

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2017

Time: 10:10 AM

Location: Science Center

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Science Center for the report of a student in need of medical assistance. The student was transported to Worth Health Center.

Status: Closed

Accident/Investigation

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2017

Time: 5:27 AM

Location: Science Center

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report regarding a rental vehicle that sustained minor damage while parked behind the Science Center.

Status: Closed

Disorderly Group

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2017

Time: 9:31 PM

Location: Cunningham Fields

Synopsis: Public Safety, along with Swarthmore Police and morton Police, responded to Cunningham Field after observing a disorderly group of individuals in the area. The individuals were identified as juveniles who were not affiliated with the College, and they left without incident.

Status: Closed

Noise Complaint

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2017

Time: 12:25 AM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Willets Residence Hall for a noise complaint. The students were identified and left the area. Matter referred to the Dean’s office.

Status: Dean’s Referral

Pur., Con., Poss., Trans., Liq. Malt Brew

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2017

Time: 12:53 AM

Location: Bond Lodges – Residential

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety discovered an unauthorized party with alcohol within Bond Lodges. There were several Swarthmore students identified. Matter referred to the Dean’s office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Fire Alarm

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2017

Time: 6:08 AM

Location: Pearson Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Pearson Hall. The cause for the alarm was a water leakage. Facilities and EVS notified.

Status: Inactive

Pur., Con., Poss., Trans., Liq. Malt Brew

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2017

Time: 12:56 AM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Willets Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student had consumed alcohol but did not require medical treatment. Matter referred to the Dean’s office.

Status: Dean’s Referral

Noise Complaint

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2017

Time: 11:18 PM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a noise complaint within Willets Residence Hall. Upon arrival, there was no one in the area.

Status: Inactive

Medical Emergency

Date: Monday, September 4, 2017

Time: 7:25 AM

Location: Hallowell Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police & Ambulance responded to Hallowell Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. The student was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed



Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.