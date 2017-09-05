The Swatter: August 21 – August 27
Fire Alarm
Date: Monday, August 21
Time: 11:26 AM
Location: PPR Apartments
Synopsis: While on patrol, a fire alarm was received within PPR Apartments. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined the alarm was activated due to construction.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, August 22
Time: 5:12 PM
Location: PPR Apartments
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the PPR Apartments. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined the alarm was activated due to construction.
Status: Cleared
Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm
Date: Tuesday, August 22
Time: 7:48 PM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke detector alarm within Wharton Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the heat in the room activated the alarm.
Status: Cleared
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, August 22
Time: 11:53 PM
Location: Hallowell Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Hallowell Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to a defective smoke detector.
Status: Cleared
Fire
Date: Wednesday, August 23
Time: 2:59 PM
Location: Beardsley Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to fire within Beardsley Hall. Upon arrival, the fire had been extinguished, but there was smoke. The fire was caused by the laser printer.
Status: Cleared
Emergency Message Received
Date: Friday, August 25
Time: 6:33 PM
Location: Magill Walk
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an EmergenSee alert at Magill Walk. It was determined that the alert was activated accidentally.
Status: Cleared
Investigation Vehicle(s)
Date: Saturday, August 26
Time: 12:06 AM
Location: Science Center Chiller Plant
Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed an unknown vehicle parked at the Chiller Plant. The occupants were identified and left campus without incident.
Status: Cleared
Fire Alarm
Date: Saturday, August 26
Time: 7:06 AM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Willets Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. Officers were unable to determine what activated the alarm system. Facilities services notified.
Status: Cleared
Investigation
Date: Sunday, August 27
Time: 12:38 PM
Location: Elm Avenue
Synopsis: While on Patrol, Public Safety observed a juvenile who appeared lost. The juvenile was identified and reunited with their family member.
Status: Cleared
