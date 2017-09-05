The Swatter: August 21 – August 27

Fire Alarm

Date: Monday, August 21

Time: 11:26 AM

Location: PPR Apartments

Synopsis: While on patrol, a fire alarm was received within PPR Apartments. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined the alarm was activated due to construction.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, August 22

Time: 5:12 PM

Location: PPR Apartments

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the PPR Apartments. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined the alarm was activated due to construction.

Status: Cleared

Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm

Date: Tuesday, August 22

Time: 7:48 PM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke detector alarm within Wharton Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the heat in the room activated the alarm.

Status: Cleared

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, August 22

Time: 11:53 PM

Location: Hallowell Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Hallowell Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to a defective smoke detector.

Status: Cleared

Fire

Date: Wednesday, August 23

Time: 2:59 PM

Location: Beardsley Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to fire within Beardsley Hall. Upon arrival, the fire had been extinguished, but there was smoke. The fire was caused by the laser printer.

Status: Cleared

Emergency Message Received

Date: Friday, August 25

Time: 6:33 PM

Location: Magill Walk

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an EmergenSee alert at Magill Walk. It was determined that the alert was activated accidentally.

Status: Cleared

Investigation Vehicle(s)

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 12:06 AM

Location: Science Center Chiller Plant

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed an unknown vehicle parked at the Chiller Plant. The occupants were identified and left campus without incident.

Status: Cleared

Fire Alarm

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 7:06 AM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Willets Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. Officers were unable to determine what activated the alarm system. Facilities services notified.

Status: Cleared

Investigation

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 12:38 PM

Location: Elm Avenue

Synopsis: While on Patrol, Public Safety observed a juvenile who appeared lost. The juvenile was identified and reunited with their family member.

Status: Cleared



