A Letter, From The Daily Gazette

Dear Class of 2021,

Welcome to The Daily Gazette! (Or the DG, for short). We’re thrilled that you made it here and that, now, we get to be in your inbox every weekday that classes are in session. Of course, you can also check us out anytime on our website, or like us on Facebook for snappy updates and the occasional spicy comment thread.

The DG was born right here on the internet, so we’re online, all the time, and you won’t see us lying around in Kohlberg or Sci Coffee bar. Unless, of course, it’s one of our actual staff members.

Whether you’re curious about anything from music, campus life, video games, radio journalism, or good places to use the bathroom, you’ll find a good deal of insight into life at Swarthmore right here.

It’s incredible that you’re starting your four-year journey here, but it’s scary too (we’ve all been there). The important thing is to find your niche and stay true to yourself (in everything from academics to sex).

If you like what you’ve read so far, you’re in for plenty more.

We’re also hard at work on our annual “Freshman Edition” (coming to you Friday) – where we shine light into the lives, dreams, musings and shenanigans of the first-years who make up the Swarthmore community. If you’re a first-year and want to contribute a piece – anything from a reflection, op-ed, or profile of a new friend, submit your articles to nflores2@swarthmore.edu or ssrivat1@swarthmore.edu throughout the week, but before Thursday evening.

If this article really sparked your interest, and you’d like to join us in:

Writing

Editing

Illustrating

Photographing

Web-designing

Video-making

Anything else

…or you just have some ideas you want to share, fill out this brief form to receive information about meetings, writing opportunities, and other Gazette-related things.

We look forward to crossing paths with you this year.

With Love in Journalism,

The Daily Gazette

