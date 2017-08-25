The Swatter: August 14 – August 20

Fire Alarm

Date: Monday, August 14

Time: 11:42 AM

Location Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis:Public Safety, EVS, and Facilities responded to a fire alarm within Wharton Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to construction.

Status: Closed

Investigation

Date: Thursday, August 17

Time: 3:32 PM

Location: Clothier Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received an email reporting a cartoon with possible hate speech that was posted on a column near Eddie Maes in the Clothier. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Investigation

Date: Sunday, August 20

Time: 4:01 PM

Location: Cedar Lane

Synopsis: Swarthmore police Department advised Public Safety about the theft of property from a nearby residence. Matter under investigation.

Status: Law Enforcement Referral.



Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.