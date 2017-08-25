The Swatter: August 14 – August 20
Fire Alarm
Date: Monday, August 14
Time: 11:42 AM
Location Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis:Public Safety, EVS, and Facilities responded to a fire alarm within Wharton Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to construction.
Status: Closed
Investigation
Date: Thursday, August 17
Time: 3:32 PM
Location: Clothier Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety received an email reporting a cartoon with possible hate speech that was posted on a column near Eddie Maes in the Clothier. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Investigation
Date: Sunday, August 20
Time: 4:01 PM
Location: Cedar Lane
Synopsis: Swarthmore police Department advised Public Safety about the theft of property from a nearby residence. Matter under investigation.
Status: Law Enforcement Referral.
