The Swatter: June 12 – June 19

Fire Alarm

Date: Monday, June 12, 2017

Time: 04:56 PM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm in Willets Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to a malfunctioning smoke detector. Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Investigation of Vehicle(s)

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Time: 03:19 PM

Location: DuPont parking lot

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the DuPont Lot for the report of a shattered vehicle windshield. It was determined that the window had shattered due to the heat. There were no injuries.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Time: 05:17 PM

Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Mary Lyon Residence Hall. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to cooking.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Time: 06:19 PM

Location: Black Cultural Center

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from Swarthmore students about an individual on campus who has been banned from campus. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2017

Time: 06:55 PM

Location: Crum Woods

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Crum Woods for the report of juveniles drinking in the woods. Some of the individuals fled the area and others were identified and were not affiliated with Swarthmore College.

Status: Closed

Burglary/Unlawful Entry – No Force

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2017

Time: 06:21 PM

Location: Elm Avenue

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report regarding the theft of a piece of furniture from within a College-owned property on Elm Avenue. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Inactive

Accident

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2017

Time: 04:03 PM

Location: Mertz Residence Hall

Synopsis: A College employee was involved in a minor single-vehicle accident while operating a College vehicle. There were no injuries.

Status: Inactive



