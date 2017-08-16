The Swatter: June 12 – June 19
Fire Alarm
Date: Monday, June 12, 2017
Time: 04:56 PM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm in Willets Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to a malfunctioning smoke detector. Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Investigation of Vehicle(s)
Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Time: 03:19 PM
Location: DuPont parking lot
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the DuPont Lot for the report of a shattered vehicle windshield. It was determined that the window had shattered due to the heat. There were no injuries.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Time: 05:17 PM
Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Mary Lyon Residence Hall. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to cooking.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Person(s)
Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Time: 06:19 PM
Location: Black Cultural Center
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from Swarthmore students about an individual on campus who has been banned from campus. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Investigation of Person(s)
Date: Thursday, June 15, 2017
Time: 06:55 PM
Location: Crum Woods
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Crum Woods for the report of juveniles drinking in the woods. Some of the individuals fled the area and others were identified and were not affiliated with Swarthmore College.
Status: Closed
Burglary/Unlawful Entry – No Force
Date: Saturday, June 17, 2017
Time: 06:21 PM
Location: Elm Avenue
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report regarding the theft of a piece of furniture from within a College-owned property on Elm Avenue. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Inactive
Accident
Date: Sunday, June 18, 2017
Time: 04:03 PM
Location: Mertz Residence Hall
Synopsis: A College employee was involved in a minor single-vehicle accident while operating a College vehicle. There were no injuries.
Status: Inactive
