The Swatter: July 17 – July 20

Fire Alarm

Date: Monday, July 17, 2017

Time: 3:17 PM

Location: Cornell Science Library

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Cornell science Library. There was no smoke or fire. The cause for the alarm was undetermined. Facilities notified.

Status: Inactive



Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Time: 1:30 PM

Location: Sharples Dining Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Sharples Dining Hall for the report of multiple thefts that have occurred over the last three months in the dining hall. The value of the items stolen is unknown at this time. Matter under investigation.

Status: Investigation



Accident

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Time: 1:07 PM

Location: Parrish Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to the path at Parrish Hall for a non-Swarthmore vehicle that had damaged a light pole. There were no injuries.

Status: Inactive



Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Time: 4:38 PM

Location: Sharples Dining Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Sharples Dining Hall for the report of multiple thefts that have occurred over the last three months in the dining hall. The value of the items stolen is unknown at this time. Matter under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Time: 4:50

Location: Sharples Dining Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Sharples Dining Hall for the report of multiple thefts that have occurred over the last three months in the dining hall. The value of the items stolen is unknown at this time. Matter under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Time: 5:00

Location: Sharples Dining Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Sharples Dining Hall for the report of multiple thefts that have occurred over the last three months in the dining hall. The value of the items stolen is unknown at this time. Matter under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2017

Time: 12:32 AM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke detector alarm within Wharton Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The cause of the alarm was undetermined. Facilities notified.

Status: Inactive



Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.