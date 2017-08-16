The Swatter: July 17 – July 20
Fire Alarm
Date: Monday, July 17, 2017
Time: 3:17 PM
Location: Cornell Science Library
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Cornell science Library. There was no smoke or fire. The cause for the alarm was undetermined. Facilities notified.
Status: Inactive
Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Time: 1:30 PM
Location: Sharples Dining Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Sharples Dining Hall for the report of multiple thefts that have occurred over the last three months in the dining hall. The value of the items stolen is unknown at this time. Matter under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Accident
Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Time: 1:07 PM
Location: Parrish Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to the path at Parrish Hall for a non-Swarthmore vehicle that had damaged a light pole. There were no injuries.
Status: Inactive
Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Time: 4:38 PM
Location: Sharples Dining Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Sharples Dining Hall for the report of multiple thefts that have occurred over the last three months in the dining hall. The value of the items stolen is unknown at this time. Matter under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Time: 4:50
Location: Sharples Dining Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Sharples Dining Hall for the report of multiple thefts that have occurred over the last three months in the dining hall. The value of the items stolen is unknown at this time. Matter under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Time: 5:00
Location: Sharples Dining Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Sharples Dining Hall for the report of multiple thefts that have occurred over the last three months in the dining hall. The value of the items stolen is unknown at this time. Matter under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm
Date: Thursday, July 20, 2017
Time: 12:32 AM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke detector alarm within Wharton Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The cause of the alarm was undetermined. Facilities notified.
Status: Inactive
