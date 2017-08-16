swatter
News 

The Swatter: July 17 – July 20

0 Comment , , , , ,

Fire Alarm
Date: Monday, July 17, 2017
Time: 3:17 PM
Location: Cornell Science Library
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Cornell science Library. There was no smoke or fire. The cause for the alarm was undetermined. Facilities notified.
Status: Inactive

Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Time: 1:30 PM
Location: Sharples Dining Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Sharples Dining Hall  for the report of multiple thefts that have occurred over the last three months in the dining hall. The value of the items stolen is unknown at this time. Matter under investigation.
Status: Investigation


Accident
Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Time: 1:07 PM
Location: Parrish Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to the path at Parrish Hall for a non-Swarthmore vehicle that had damaged a light pole. There were no injuries.
Status: Inactive


Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Time: 4:38 PM
Location: Sharples Dining Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Sharples Dining Hall  for the report of multiple thefts that have occurred over the last three months in the dining hall. The value of the items stolen is unknown at this time. Matter under investigation.
Status: Investigation

Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Time: 4:50
Location: Sharples Dining Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Sharples Dining Hall  for the report of multiple thefts that have occurred over the last three months in the dining hall. The value of the items stolen is unknown at this time. Matter under investigation.
Status: Investigation

 

Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Time: 5:00
Location: Sharples Dining Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Sharples Dining Hall  for the report of multiple thefts that have occurred over the last three months in the dining hall. The value of the items stolen is unknown at this time. Matter under investigation.
Status: Investigation

 

Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm
Date: Thursday, July 20, 2017
Time: 12:32 AM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke detector alarm within Wharton Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The cause of the alarm was undetermined. Facilities notified.
Status: Inactive

 


Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.

Natalie Flores

Natalie, a desert-dweller, has recently declared a Psychology major and minors in Linguistics and Art History. It is quite possible that she will never leave The Daily Gazette and will eventually die in the Parrish 4th office.

You May Also Like

swatter

The Swatter: February 10-17

Jenni Lu 0
fashionshow

On the Runway for a Cause: Fashion Forward in Upper Tarble

Lanie Schlessinger 1
IMG_0027.JPG

Live Tweet: “On Drugs” with Peripeteia

Sonya Chen 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *