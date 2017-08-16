The Swatter: August 7 – August 14

Accident

Date: Monday, August 7, 2017

Time: 8:19 AM

Location: Fieldhouse Lane

Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police Department responded to a vehicle accident on Fieldhouse Lane. There were no injuries. A light pole was knocked down and the area was secured.

Status: Law Enforcement Referral

Suspicious Odor

Date: Monday, August 7, 2017

Time: 10:59 AM

Location: Swarthmore College Campus

Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to a college owned property for the report of the odor of gas. The area was checked with negative results.

Status: Closed

Assist to Other Police Department

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Time: 9:26 PM

Location: Off Campus Location

Synopsis: Public Safety assisted Swarthmore Police with traffic control at the Roundabout on Chester Road. After the completion of the construction work, normal traffic patterns resumed.

Status: Closed



