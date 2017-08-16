swatter
The Swatter: August 7 – August 14

Accident
Date: Monday, August 7, 2017
Time: 8:19 AM
Location: Fieldhouse Lane
Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police Department responded to a vehicle accident on Fieldhouse Lane. There were no injuries. A light pole was knocked down and the area was secured. 
Status: Law Enforcement Referral

Suspicious Odor
Date: Monday, August 7, 2017
Time: 10:59 AM
Location: Swarthmore College Campus
Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to a college owned property for the report of the odor of gas. The area was checked with negative results. 
Status: Closed

Assist to Other Police Department
Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Time: 9:26 PM
Location: Off Campus Location
Synopsis: Public Safety assisted Swarthmore Police with traffic control at the Roundabout on Chester Road. After the completion of the construction work, normal traffic patterns resumed. 
Status: Closed


