The Swatter: August 7 – August 14
Accident
Date: Monday, August 7, 2017
Time: 8:19 AM
Location: Fieldhouse Lane
Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police Department responded to a vehicle accident on Fieldhouse Lane. There were no injuries. A light pole was knocked down and the area was secured.
Status: Law Enforcement Referral
Suspicious Odor
Date: Monday, August 7, 2017
Time: 10:59 AM
Location: Swarthmore College Campus
Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to a college owned property for the report of the odor of gas. The area was checked with negative results.
Status: Closed
Assist to Other Police Department
Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Time: 9:26 PM
Location: Off Campus Location
Synopsis: Public Safety assisted Swarthmore Police with traffic control at the Roundabout on Chester Road. After the completion of the construction work, normal traffic patterns resumed.
Status: Closed
Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.