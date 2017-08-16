The Swatter: August 1 – August 5

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Time: 11:02 AM

Location: Roberts Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm in Roberts Residence Hall. No cause was found for the alarm. Officers on scene reset the alarm. Facilities notified.

Status: Inactive

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Time: 4:07 PM

Location: Mary Lyon

Synopsis: Public Safety officers responded to Mary Lyon Residence Hall for a fire alarm. The cause of the alarm was due to students cooking. The alarm was reset without incident.

Status: Closed



Criminal Mischief

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Time: 7:57 AM

Location: Cunningham Fields

Synopsis: Facilities staff discovered trash and garbage strewn about at Cunningham Field in addition to property vandalized with spray paint. Photos taken and cleanup done by Grounds staff. Swarthmore Police were notified.

Status: Law Enforcement Notified

Fire Alarm

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Time: 8:18 AM

Location: Ashton House

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm at Ashton House. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the cause of the alarm was due to cooking.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2017

Time: 5:47 PM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Willets Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The area was checked and there was no cause for the alarm. Facilities notified.

Status: Inactive

Intrusion Alarm

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2017

Time: 9:48 AM

Location: McCabe Library

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within McCabe Library. The area was checked with negative results.

Status: Inactive



