The Swatter: August 1 – August 5
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2017
Time: 11:02 AM
Location: Roberts Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm in Roberts Residence Hall. No cause was found for the alarm. Officers on scene reset the alarm. Facilities notified.
Status: Inactive
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2017
Time: 4:07 PM
Location: Mary Lyon
Synopsis: Public Safety officers responded to Mary Lyon Residence Hall for a fire alarm. The cause of the alarm was due to students cooking. The alarm was reset without incident.
Status: Closed
Criminal Mischief
Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Time: 7:57 AM
Location: Cunningham Fields
Synopsis: Facilities staff discovered trash and garbage strewn about at Cunningham Field in addition to property vandalized with spray paint. Photos taken and cleanup done by Grounds staff. Swarthmore Police were notified.
Status: Law Enforcement Notified
Fire Alarm
Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Time: 8:18 AM
Location: Ashton House
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm at Ashton House. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the cause of the alarm was due to cooking.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Thursday, August 3, 2017
Time: 5:47 PM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Willets Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The area was checked and there was no cause for the alarm. Facilities notified.
Status: Inactive
Intrusion Alarm
Date: Saturday, August 5, 2017
Time: 9:48 AM
Location: McCabe Library
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within McCabe Library. The area was checked with negative results.
Status: Inactive
