The Swatter: July 24 – July 30

Investigation Person(s)

Date: Monday, July 24, 2017

Time: 4:42 PM

Location: Swarthmore College Campus

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of unknown individuals driving the golf carts at the Service Building. The area was checked with negative results. Information on file for future reference.

Status: Inactive

Investigation Condition(s)

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Time: 9:34 AM

Location: Crum Ledge Lane

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Crum Ledge area for a report of unknown substance in the Crum Creek. The area was checked and it was determined that it was algae in the water.

Status: Closed

Medical Response

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Time: 9:57 AM

Location: Service Building

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Service Building for the report that a Swarthmore employee was stung multiple times. The employee declined medical treatment.

Status: Closed

Stalking

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Time: 11:18 AM

Location: Parrish Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that an employee was being stalked by an individual not associated with Swarthmore College. Matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Time: 11:50 AM

Location: Kyle Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Kyle Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The cause of the alarm was undetermined. Facilities notified.

Status: Inactive

Investigation Vehicle(s)

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Time: 10:49 PM

Location: Chester Road

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed through campus. The vehicle was stopped and owner identified.

Status: Closed

Investigation Person(s)

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2017

Time: 9:41 AM

Location: Fieldhouse Lane

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the exterior of Lam Miller Fieldhouse for the report of an unknown individual that had gone into a college owned office. The area was searched with negative results. Information on file for future reference.

Status: Inactive

Fire Alarm

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2017

Time: 1:05 PM

Location: David Kemp Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within David Kemp Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined the alarm was activated due to construction.

Status: Closed

Accident

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2017

Time: 8:33 AM

Location: College Avenue

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed a vehicle accident on College Avenue and Route 320. There were no injuries. Swarthmore Police responded.

Status: Closed

Criminal Mischief

Date: Friday, July 28, 2017

Time: 11:34 AM

Location: Crum Woods

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report regarding graffiti that was observed on several trees in Crum Woods.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Friday, July 28, 2017

Time: 12:20 PM

Location: Pittenger Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Pittenger Residence Hall. Upon arrival, it was determined that the alarm was activated due to dust from construction in the area.

Status: Closed

Assist to Other Police Department

Date: Friday, July 28, 2017

Time: 2:55 PM

Location: Cedar Lane

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the intersection of Cedar and Elm Avenue to assist Swarthmore Police and Swarthmore Fire Company with traffic control.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Friday, July 28, 2017

Time: 5:25 PM

Location: Roberts Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Roberts Residence Hall. Simplex indicated that the alarm originated at a second floor pull station. Upon arrival, all pull stations were checked, but none of them had been activated. Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Intrusion Alarm

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017

Time: 3:22 AM

Location: Beardsley Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within Beardsley Hall. Upon arrival, the area was checked with negative results. It was determined that movement from a piece of paper being blown by an air conditioner triggered the alarm.

Status: Closed

Emergency Message Received

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017

Time: 7:13 PM

Location: Off Campus Location

Synopsis: Public Safety received an EmergenSee notification from a cell phone at an off-campus location. Investigation determined that the notification was sent in error.

Status: Closed

Other/Criminal Trespass

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017

Time: 6:54

Location: Clothier Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within Clothier Bell Tower. Upon arrival, four juveniles who are not affiliated with the College were found in the area. Swarthmore Police Department was contacted and the juveniles were advised that they were not permitted in the bell tower. They left without further intent.

Status: Closed



