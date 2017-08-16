The Swatter: July 10 – July 16

Criminal Mischief

Date: Monday, July 10, 2017

Time: 12:50 PM

Location: Swarthmore Inn Lot

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the exterior of the Inn at Swarthmore for the report of graffiti. Swarthmore Police were notified.

Status: Law Enforcement Referral

Fire Alarm

Date: Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Time: 12:05 PM

Location: Black Cultural Center

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the Black Cultural Center. There was no smoke or fire. A defective smoke detector was the cause of the alarm. Facilities notified.

Status: Inactive



Fire Alarm

Date: Wednesday July 12, 2017

Time: 9:05 PM

Location: Roberts Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Roberts Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The cause of the alarm is undetermined at this time. Facilities notified.

Status: Inactive



Fire Alarm

Date: Friday, July 14, 2017

Time: 8:06 AM

Location: Pittenger Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Pittenger Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The cause for the alarm was not determined. Facilities responded.

Status: Inactive



Investigation Person(s)

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2017

Time: 10:23 PM

Location: Sharples Dining Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Sharples Dining Hall for the report from a nin-Swarthmore camp counselor reporting harassment by unidentified individuals. The area was checked with negative results.

Status: Inactive



Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2017

Time: 3:50 PM

Location: Mary Lyon

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke alarm within Mary Lyon. There was no smoke or fire. The cause for the alarm was undetermined. Facilities notified.

Status: Inactive



Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.