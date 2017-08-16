swatter
The Swatter: July 10 – July 16

Criminal Mischief
Date: Monday, July 10, 2017
Time: 12:50 PM
Location: Swarthmore Inn Lot
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the exterior of the Inn at Swarthmore for the report of graffiti. Swarthmore Police were notified.
Status: Law Enforcement Referral

 

Fire Alarm
Date: Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Time: 12:05 PM
Location: Black Cultural Center
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the Black Cultural Center. There was no smoke or fire. A defective smoke detector was the cause of the alarm. Facilities notified.
Status: Inactive


Fire Alarm
Date: Wednesday July 12, 2017
Time: 9:05 PM
Location: Roberts Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Roberts Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The cause of the alarm is undetermined at this time. Facilities notified.
Status: Inactive


Fire Alarm
Date: Friday, July 14, 2017
Time: 8:06 AM
Location: Pittenger Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Pittenger Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. The cause for the alarm was not determined. Facilities responded.
Status: Inactive


Investigation Person(s)
Date: Saturday, July 15, 2017
Time: 10:23 PM
Location: Sharples Dining Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Sharples Dining Hall for the report from a nin-Swarthmore camp counselor reporting harassment by unidentified individuals. The area was checked with negative results.
Status: Inactive


Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm
Date: Sunday, July 16, 2017
Time: 3:50 PM
Location: Mary Lyon
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke alarm within Mary Lyon. There was no smoke or fire. The cause for the alarm was undetermined. Facilities notified.
Status: Inactive


