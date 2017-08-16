The Swatter: June 26 – July 3

Fire Alarm

Date: Monday, June 26, 2017

Time: 03:56 PM

Location: Parrish Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to a fire alarm within Parrish Hall. Upon arrival smoke was observed in the area. It was determined that the motor in a dehumidifier in a non-residence hall room on that floor had burned out and caught fire. The fire was extinguished and the room was ventilated. No damage to the area was found.

Status: Closed

Criminal Mischief

Date: Monday, June 26, 2017

Time: 05:50 PM

Location: Chester Road

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a College employee regarding a car window that was broken while parked on College-owned property. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Inactive

Medical Emergency

Date: Monday, June 26, 2017

Time: 06:55 PM

Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety officers responded to the report of a Swarthmore College student who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Harvard and Yale. Swarthmore Police and EMS also responded to Mary Lyon Residence Hall and met with the student. The student sustained minor injuries and declined further treatment. The operator of the vehicle was identified; Swarthmore Borough Police will contact the individual.

Status: Closed



Robbery/Strong Arm, Hands, Fist, Feet

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Time: 09:35 AM

Location: Off-campus

Synopsis: Information was received pertaining to a College employee who was the victim of a strong arm robbery where a computer and wallet were taken. The incident took place in Philadelphia. The computer was later recovered.

Status: Inactive

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Time: 12:18 PM

Location: Mertz Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a contractor regarding an unknown individual taking pictures of the contractors and their vehicles while they were working in front of Mertz Residence Hall. The information will remain on file for future reference.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2017

Time: 09:11 AM

Location: Palmer Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Palmer Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that contractors on site activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Police Incident

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2017

Time: 02:24 PM

Location: College Avenue

Synopsis: Public Safety officers, along with multiple police jurisdictions, responded to a vehicle accident on campus. The two males who were involved in the accident were wanted for questioning pertaining to criminal activity. They fled the scene but were apprehended a short time later. An emergency notification was sent to the community.

Status: Closed

Investigation

Date: Sunday, July 02, 2017

Time: 10:17 AM

Location: Service Building

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Service Building for the report of individuals within the building after hours. The building was searched with negative results.

Status: Inactive



