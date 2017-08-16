The Swatter: June 19 – June 26
Fraud
Date: Monday, June 19, 2017
Time: 10:25 AM
Location: Swarthmore College campus
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a College employee’s debit card had been compromised. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Inactive
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Time: 04:58 AM
Location: Pittenger Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Pittenger Residence Hall. The reason for its activation is unknown. Facilities was notified.
Status: Closed
Intrusion Alarm
Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Time: 03:10 PM
Location: Beardsley Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within Beardsley Hall. Upon arrival, the area was secure. ITS was notified.
Status: Inactive
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Time: 06:22 PM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Willets Residence Hall. There was no sign of smoke or fire, and the reason for activation could not be determined. Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Time: 06:43 PM
Location: Ashton House
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Ashton House. There was no sign of smoke or fire, and the reason for activation could not be determined. Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Investigation of Vehicle(s)
Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Time: 12:19 AM
Location: Walnut Lane
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a residence on Walnut Lane for the report of an unknown vehicle. Investigation determined that the vehicle belonged to a Swarthmore student.
Status: Closed
Harassment – Communication/Repeated
Date: Friday, June 23, 2017
Time: 09:23 AM
Location: Sharples Dining Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report regarding a College employee who received several harassing telephone calls from a former College employee. The information will remain on file for future reference.
Status: Inactive
Intrusion Alarm
Date: Friday, June 23, 2017
Time: 02:17 AM
Location: Beardsley Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within Beardsley Hall. Upon arrival, the area was secure. ITS and Facilities have been notified.
Status: Inactive
Intrusion Alarm
Date: Friday, June 23, 2017
Time: 05:31 PM
Location: Beardsley Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within Beardsley Hall. Upon arrival, the area was secure. ITS and Facilities have been notified.
Status: Inactive
Intrusion Alarm
Date: Thursday, June 22, 2017
Time: 09:20 PM
Location: Beardsley Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within Beardsley Hall. Upon arrival, the area was secure. ITS and Facilities have been notified.
Status: Inactive
Accident
Date: Saturday, June 24, 2017
Time: 01:08 PM
Location: Water Tower Parking Lot
Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police responded to the Water Tower Parking Lot for the report of a two-vehicle accident. There were no injuries reported.
Status: Closed
Medical Emergency
Date: Saturday, June 24, 2017
Time: 02:10 PM
Location: Faulkner Tennis Courts
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to the Faulkner Tennis Courts for the report of a visiting athlete who suffered a minor injury. The injured party was transported to the hospital.
Status: Closed
