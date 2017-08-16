The Swatter: June 19 – June 26

Fraud

Date: Monday, June 19, 2017

Time: 10:25 AM

Location: Swarthmore College campus

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a College employee’s debit card had been compromised. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Inactive

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Time: 04:58 AM

Location: Pittenger Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Pittenger Residence Hall. The reason for its activation is unknown. Facilities was notified.

Status: Closed

Intrusion Alarm

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Time: 03:10 PM

Location: Beardsley Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within Beardsley Hall. Upon arrival, the area was secure. ITS was notified.

Status: Inactive

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Time: 06:22 PM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Willets Residence Hall. There was no sign of smoke or fire, and the reason for activation could not be determined. Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Time: 06:43 PM

Location: Ashton House

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Ashton House. There was no sign of smoke or fire, and the reason for activation could not be determined. Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Investigation of Vehicle(s)

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Time: 12:19 AM

Location: Walnut Lane

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a residence on Walnut Lane for the report of an unknown vehicle. Investigation determined that the vehicle belonged to a Swarthmore student.

Status: Closed

Harassment – Communication/Repeated

Date: Friday, June 23, 2017

Time: 09:23 AM

Location: Sharples Dining Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report regarding a College employee who received several harassing telephone calls from a former College employee. The information will remain on file for future reference.

Status: Inactive

Intrusion Alarm

Date: Friday, June 23, 2017

Time: 02:17 AM

Location: Beardsley Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within Beardsley Hall. Upon arrival, the area was secure. ITS and Facilities have been notified.

Status: Inactive

Intrusion Alarm

Date: Friday, June 23, 2017

Time: 05:31 PM

Location: Beardsley Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within Beardsley Hall. Upon arrival, the area was secure. ITS and Facilities have been notified.

Status: Inactive

Intrusion Alarm

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2017

Time: 09:20 PM

Location: Beardsley Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to an intrusion alarm within Beardsley Hall. Upon arrival, the area was secure. ITS and Facilities have been notified.

Status: Inactive

Accident

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2017

Time: 01:08 PM

Location: Water Tower Parking Lot

Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police responded to the Water Tower Parking Lot for the report of a two-vehicle accident. There were no injuries reported.

Status: Closed

Medical Emergency

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2017

Time: 02:10 PM

Location: Faulkner Tennis Courts

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to the Faulkner Tennis Courts for the report of a visiting athlete who suffered a minor injury. The injured party was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed



