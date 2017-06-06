The Swatter: May 29 – June 5

Criminal Mischief

Date: Monday, May 29, 2017

Time: 10:06 AM

Location: The Barn

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Field House parking lot by the Barn for the report of vandalism to a college-owned vehicle. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Theft/Bicycles

Date: Monday, May 29, 2017

Time: 12:46 PM

Location: Pittenger Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore student about the theft of their bicycle from Pittenger Residence Hall. The value of the bicycle is $300.00. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Investigation of Vehicle(s)

Date: Monday, May 29, 2017

Time: 09:39 PM

Location: DuPont Parking Lot

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and Nether Providence Police responded to DuPont parking lot for an unknown vehicle. The individuals were identified and left campus without incident.

Status: Law enforcement referral

Assist to Other Police Department

Medical Emergency

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Time: 08:07 AM

Location: Morganwood Development

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Morganwood Development for an individual in need of medical assistance. The individual was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed

Suspicious Odor

Date: Thursday, May 01, 2017

Time: 11:36 AM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of an odor of natural gas within Worth Residence Hall. It was determined that a burner was left on. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral



