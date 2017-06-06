The Swatter: May 29 – June 5
Criminal Mischief
Date: Monday, May 29, 2017
Time: 10:06 AM
Location: The Barn
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Field House parking lot by the Barn for the report of vandalism to a college-owned vehicle. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Theft/Bicycles
Date: Monday, May 29, 2017
Time: 12:46 PM
Location: Pittenger Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore student about the theft of their bicycle from Pittenger Residence Hall. The value of the bicycle is $300.00. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Investigation of Vehicle(s)
Date: Monday, May 29, 2017
Time: 09:39 PM
Location: DuPont Parking Lot
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and Nether Providence Police responded to DuPont parking lot for an unknown vehicle. The individuals were identified and left campus without incident.
Status: Law enforcement referral
Assist to Other Police Department
Medical Emergency
Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Time: 08:07 AM
Location: Morganwood Development
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Morganwood Development for an individual in need of medical assistance. The individual was transported to the hospital.
Status: Closed
Suspicious Odor
Date: Thursday, May 01, 2017
Time: 11:36 AM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of an odor of natural gas within Worth Residence Hall. It was determined that a burner was left on. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.