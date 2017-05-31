The Swatter: May 22 – May 29

Safety Hazard

Date: Monday, May 22, 2017

Time: 08:52 AM

Location: Science Center

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety found a safety situation within the Science Center. The Environmental Health and Safety Officer and Facilities were notified. It was determined that the situation was normal.

Status: Inactive



Fire Alarm

Date: Monday, May 22, 2017

Time: 10:51 AM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that steam from a shower activated the alarm. While responding to the fire alarm, it was discovered that the Worth Courtyard was littered with furniture and trash from an unauthorized party. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Medical Emergency

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Time: 12:42 PM

Location: Pittenger Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to the report of an injured contractor at the Pittenger construction site. The contractor was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed

Emergency Response Drill

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Time: 01:51 PM

Location: Swarthmore College campus

Synopsis: An Emergency Response Tabletop Drill was conducted on the Swarthmore College campus. The drill began at 8:30 AM and concluded at 11:30 AM. The information is on file for future reference.

Status: Inactive

Fire Alarm

Date: Friday, May 26, 2017

Time: 05:12 PM

Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Alice Paul for a fire alarm. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to cooking.

Status: Closed

Medical Response

Public Drunkenness

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2017

Time: 12:33 AM

Location: Science Center

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to the Science Center for the report of an ill individual. The individual was identified as a visitor to Alumni Weekend, and it was determined that they were intoxicated. The individual was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed

Public Safety Assistance

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2017

Time: 10:15 AM

Location: Danawell Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Danawell Residence Hall for the report of a room that should not have been occupied. Alumni Weekend staff were notified.

Status: Closed

Medical Emergency

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2017

Time: 10:21 AM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to the exterior of Willets between McCabe Library and Willets Residence Hall for the report of a child who fell. The child was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed

Medical Response

Public Drunkenness

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2017

Time: 11:39 PM

Location: Mertz Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the exterior of Mertz Residence Hall for an ill visitor to campus. The visitor did not need further medical attention and left campus.

Status: Closed



