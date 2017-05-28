The Swatter: May 15 – May 22
Public Safety Assistance
Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Time: 09:00 AM
Location: Willets Residence Hall driveway
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Willets driveway to give assistance to a Swarthmore College employee.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Condition(s)
Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Time: 05:29 PM
Location: Cunningham Parking Lot
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of graffiti on telephone poles by the Cunningham Parking Lot. It was determined that this graffiti had already been reported to the Swarthmore Police Department.
Status: Law enforcement referral
Investigation of Condition(s)
Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Time: 02:24 PM
Location: Dana/Hallowell Courtyard
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Dana/Hallowell Courtyard for the report of a verbal altercation. The individuals were identified and the matter was resolved.
Status: Inactive
Medical Emergency
Date: Thursday, May 18, 2017
Time: 12:07 PM
Location: Worth Health Center
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police Department, and an ambulance responded to Worth Health Center for an ill Swarthmore student. The student was transported to the hospital.
Status: Closed
Criminal Trespass
Date: Saturday, May 20, 2017
Time: 09:56 AM
Location: 302 Avondale Road
Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed the front door open at an unoccupied College property. Investigation determined two Swarthmore students were within the building. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Fire Alarm
Date: Saturday, May 20, 2017
Time: 01:28 PM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to steam from a shower.
Status: Closed
Medical Emergency
Date: Saturday, May 20, 2017
Time: 02:51 PM
Location: Scott Outdoor Amphitheater
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Scott Outdoor Amphitheater for the report of an injured contractor. A report was filed.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Condition(s)
Date: Sunday, May 21, 2017
Time: 03:35 AM
Location: 405 Rogers Lane
Synopsis: Public Safety and Nether Providence Police responded to a College-owned residence for the report of an unknown individual at the home. The individual was identified and escorted from campus by law enforcement.
Status: Law enforcement referral
