The Swatter: May 15 – May 22

Public Safety Assistance

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Time: 09:00 AM

Location: Willets Residence Hall driveway

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Willets driveway to give assistance to a Swarthmore College employee.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Time: 05:29 PM

Location: Cunningham Parking Lot

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of graffiti on telephone poles by the Cunningham Parking Lot. It was determined that this graffiti had already been reported to the Swarthmore Police Department.

Status: Law enforcement referral

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Time: 02:24 PM

Location: Dana/Hallowell Courtyard

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Dana/Hallowell Courtyard for the report of a verbal altercation. The individuals were identified and the matter was resolved.

Status: Inactive

Medical Emergency

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2017

Time: 12:07 PM

Location: Worth Health Center

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police Department, and an ambulance responded to Worth Health Center for an ill Swarthmore student. The student was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed

Criminal Trespass

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2017

Time: 09:56 AM

Location: 302 Avondale Road

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety observed the front door open at an unoccupied College property. Investigation determined two Swarthmore students were within the building. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Fire Alarm

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2017

Time: 01:28 PM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to steam from a shower.

Status: Closed

Medical Emergency

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2017

Time: 02:51 PM

Location: Scott Outdoor Amphitheater

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Scott Outdoor Amphitheater for the report of an injured contractor. A report was filed.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2017

Time: 03:35 AM

Location: 405 Rogers Lane

Synopsis: Public Safety and Nether Providence Police responded to a College-owned residence for the report of an unknown individual at the home. The individual was identified and escorted from campus by law enforcement.

Status: Law enforcement referral



