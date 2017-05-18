The Swatter: May 8 – May 14

Vehicle Accident

Date: Monday, May 08, 2017

Time: 02:24 PM

Location: Sharples Lane

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a College employee about a vehicle accident involving a college-owned vehicle. There were no injuries.

Status: Closed

Fire

Date: Monday, May 08, 2017

Time: 05:21 PM

Location: Crum Woods

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and multiple fire companies responded to the Crum Woods for the report of a brush fire. There was smoke and fire; the fire was extinguished.

Status: Closed

Criminal Mischief

Date: Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Time: 09:28 AM

Location: Bond Memorial Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Bond Hall for the report of vandalism to a door. Facilities was notified and the matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Fire Alarm

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Time: 12:16 AM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Worth Residence Hall for a fire alarm. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that a Swarthmore student was smoking in their room. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Time: 12:47 PM

Location: Lang Center for Civic and Social Responsibility

Synopsis: Public Safety and Facilities responded to the Lang Center for the report of an electrical burning smell. It was determined that a water cooler had malfunctioned.

Status: Closed

Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Friday, May 12, 2017

Time: 01:19 PM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report about the theft of luggage from within Willets Residence Hall. The value of the items is $500.00. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Friday, May 12, 2017

Time: 06:53 PM

Location: Danawell Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Danawell Residence Hall for the report of an unknown item within a trash can. The item was identified and discarded.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2017

Time: 12:05 PM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of a disturbance within Worth Residence Hall. A Swarthmore student was identified and the matter is being handled through the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Fire Alarm

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2017

Time: 05:11 PM

Location: Black Cultural Center

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the Black Cultural Center. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined that cooking activated the alarm.

Status: Closed

Institutional Vandalism

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2017

Time: 01:32 AM

Location: Swarthmore College campus

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety found graffiti on the Swarthmore rock located on College Avenue. Graffiti was also found on eight PECO poles located in the area. Swarthmore Police were notified.

Status: Law enforcement referral



