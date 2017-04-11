SBC Minutes: (April 9, 2017) – Itemization and Budget Cutting

Animal Allies

The group requested a total of $214.20 in funding: $9.20 for two trips to Providence Animal Shelter for the purpose of volunteering and training, and $205 for the semester event with a movie and discussion. Of the $205, $175 is for bringing Christopher Gervais, who is in charge of world conservation film festival. $30 is for vegan food for everyone who comes. A proposal for full funding was passed unanimously, but the Committee requested that next time, the group itemize their food list.

The Meditation Club

The group requested $200 to bring a Buddhist monk to campus to lead a meditation session. The event would be in conjunction with Speak 2 Swatties. The request was tabled until later in April when the group could provide a more detailed breakdown of costs.

Swarthmore Asian Organization (SAO)

The group requested $200 for the Spring Dinneron: $150 for food, and $50 for utensils. The request was tabled, as the Committee requested that the group look for alternate sources of funding like the Intercultural Center, as SBC is the last resort source of funding, and that the group provide an itemization of costs for food and utensils.

The group also requested $150 for the Rob Bucher event. Bucher is a guest speaker coming to speak on the Asian-American/Pacific-Islander AAPI experience in America. The request was tabled, as the Committee requested that the group again provide an itemization of costs.

Swarthmore Badminton Team

The group requested $200 for the Northeastern Collegiate Playoffs for transportation to the tournament: $120 for gas and $80 for tolls on I-95. The team has played in the tournament since 1992, but this year it got pushed back because of snowstorms. A proposal for full funding was passed unanimously. The Committee also asked that the group provide a detailed breakdown of costs for next year for spring budgeting.

Swarthmore College Computer Society (SCCS)

The group requested reallocation of $2000 in funds for purchase of a primary service server to replace the current one. The funds were initially allocated for the purchase of an HD projector. The server currently runs Cygnet and, mailing lists, etc, but is over 10 years old and might break down, which would cause major problems. A proposal for reallocation of funds was passed unanimously.

Swarthmore Foosball Club

The group requested $312: $32 for group supplies, $20 for transportation, $60 for all-campus events, $200 for the end-of-year banquet. The Committee noted that they don’t fund food off-campus, so the group would have to hold the banquet on-campus or have it be unde-funded. The group said that they could take a look at funding the banquet and transportation later, so they altered their request to $92 for group supplies and all-campus events. A proposal for this amount was passed unanimously.

Spring Budgeting

The Committee discussed the food for spring budgeting 2017. They determined that the food cap is $30 per person per day. They also discussed the restaurant options for food. They also discussed cutting funds for groups that aren’t using their full budgets or are misusing their budgets.



