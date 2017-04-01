Daily Gazette to Be Renamed “Divestment Gazette”

The editorial board of The Daily Gazette has decided to rename itself to The Divestment Gazette, starting next week. Swarthmore College’s student-run online paper has discovered that divestment-related articles brought in 99% of its op-eds and audience.

In its re-organization, the former “News” section is renamed “Mountain Justice’s latest acts of bravery,” with a subsection entitled “Board’s latest excuses for not divesting.” The “Opinions” section will be renamed “Why the Board sucks.” The “Arts” section will exclusively feature reviews of Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth.”

“We believe that since anything actually happening on this campus has to do with MJ and divestment, we might as well dedicate our whole staff to cover this cause,” said Eva Campos ‘17, Co-Editor in Chief.

To streamline the process for delivering “Concerned Letters” from certain groups, a new Google form will be added to the main page. Outraged members of the community can simply input their name and an automated letter showing displeasure at the Board of Managers will be generated and published to the front page.

The photo section will receive a big boost. The many articles about divestment have left the DG re-using the same sit-in featured images over and over again. Photographers will be assigned to take shifts in sit-ins for the whole length of time, and a travelling press-corps will accompany every MJ meeting and event. Adoring profiles of key MJ members will provide for more artistic photography.

Mountain Justice itself will assist in this transition. Each editor will be mentored by a respective MJ Commissar to ensure correct reporting. MJ op-eds will be automatically published and blasted through the DG’s Facebook page without requiring being slowed down by the pesky editing process.

“We are pleased to help our comra- *ahem* friends at the DG in this endeavor,” said MJ leader and shadowy-hand-behind-the-throne John O’Connor ‘16.



