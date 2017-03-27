The Swatter: March 13 – March 19

Fire Hazard

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017

Time: 09:56 AM

Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Alice Paul Residence Hall for the report of marijuana cigarettes under and around the rug in the common room. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Burglary/Unlawful Entry without Force

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017

Time: 12:09 PM

Location: Kohlberg Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police officers responded to a report of the burglary of an iMac computer from within Kohlberg Hall. The value of the computer is $1229.00. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Burglary/Unlawful Entry without Force

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017

Time: 04:21 PM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police officers responded to a report of the burglary of an iMac computer from within Worth Residence Hall. The value of the computer is $1229.00. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Criminal Mischief

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017

Time: 04:34 PM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the exterior of Wharton Residence Hall about vandalism to a Swarthmore student’s bicycle. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Fire Hazard

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Time: 03:37 PM

Location: Palmer Residence Hall

Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety discovered the oven within Palmer Residence Hall was left on, creating a fire hazard. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Collision

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2017

Time: 10:56 AM

Location: Bond Parking Lot

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a staff member about a collision involving two college-owned vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Status: Closed

Collision

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2017

Time: 01:37 PM

Location: Bond Parking Lot

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Bond Lot for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2017

Time: 10:13 PM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. Upon arrival, it was determined that the alarm was activated due to burned food.

Status: Closed

Medical Emergency

Date: Friday, March 17, 2017

Time: 11:53 AM

Location: Magill Walk

Synopsis: Public Safety and Springfield Ambulance responded to Magill Walk for the report of an injured Swarthmore student in need of medical assistance. The student was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed

Fire Alarm

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2017

Time: 12:39 PM

Location: Woolman Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the basement kitchen of Woolman Residence Hall. Smoke was observed but there was no fire. All students had evacuated the building. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to cooking.

Status: Closed

Accident

Date: Friday, March 17, 2017

Time: 06:32 PM

Location: Movie Shuttle

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a student regarding an accident that occurred off-campus involving a college-owned vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Status: Closed

Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2017

Time: 01:45 AM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report regarding concern for the whereabouts of a Swarthmore student. Student of concern was located and intoxicated but did not require medical attention. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Safety Hazard

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2017

Time: 10:49 AM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: A helium cylinder was found in Wharton AB lounge and brought to Benjamin West House.

Status: Closed



