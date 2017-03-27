The Swatter: March 13 – March 19
Fire Hazard
Date: Monday, March 13, 2017
Time: 09:56 AM
Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Alice Paul Residence Hall for the report of marijuana cigarettes under and around the rug in the common room. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Burglary/Unlawful Entry without Force
Date: Monday, March 13, 2017
Time: 12:09 PM
Location: Kohlberg Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police officers responded to a report of the burglary of an iMac computer from within Kohlberg Hall. The value of the computer is $1229.00. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Burglary/Unlawful Entry without Force
Date: Monday, March 13, 2017
Time: 04:21 PM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police officers responded to a report of the burglary of an iMac computer from within Worth Residence Hall. The value of the computer is $1229.00. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Criminal Mischief
Date: Monday, March 13, 2017
Time: 04:34 PM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the exterior of Wharton Residence Hall about vandalism to a Swarthmore student’s bicycle. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Fire Hazard
Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Time: 03:37 PM
Location: Palmer Residence Hall
Synopsis: While on patrol, Public Safety discovered the oven within Palmer Residence Hall was left on, creating a fire hazard. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Collision
Date: Thursday, March 16, 2017
Time: 10:56 AM
Location: Bond Parking Lot
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a staff member about a collision involving two college-owned vehicles. No injuries were reported.
Status: Closed
Collision
Date: Thursday, March 16, 2017
Time: 01:37 PM
Location: Bond Parking Lot
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Bond Lot for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Thursday, March 16, 2017
Time: 10:13 PM
Location: Worth Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Worth Residence Hall. Upon arrival, it was determined that the alarm was activated due to burned food.
Status: Closed
Medical Emergency
Date: Friday, March 17, 2017
Time: 11:53 AM
Location: Magill Walk
Synopsis: Public Safety and Springfield Ambulance responded to Magill Walk for the report of an injured Swarthmore student in need of medical assistance. The student was transported to the hospital.
Status: Closed
Fire Alarm
Date: Saturday, March 18, 2017
Time: 12:39 PM
Location: Woolman Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the basement kitchen of Woolman Residence Hall. Smoke was observed but there was no fire. All students had evacuated the building. It was determined that the alarm was activated due to cooking.
Status: Closed
Accident
Date: Friday, March 17, 2017
Time: 06:32 PM
Location: Movie Shuttle
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a student regarding an accident that occurred off-campus involving a college-owned vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Status: Closed
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Sunday, March 19, 2017
Time: 01:45 AM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report regarding concern for the whereabouts of a Swarthmore student. Student of concern was located and intoxicated but did not require medical attention. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Safety Hazard
Date: Sunday, March 19, 2017
Time: 10:49 AM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: A helium cylinder was found in Wharton AB lounge and brought to Benjamin West House.
Status: Closed
