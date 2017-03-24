Alumni: Open Letter to President Valerie Smith and Associate Dean Nathan Miller

As alumni of the College, we were disappointed to learn that last week, nearly a month after a February 24 sit-in during the Board of Managers’ meeting on campus, you sent an email to five members of Swarthmore Mountain Justice (MJ), threatening to fine them and/or place them on probation for their participation in the sit-in.

Swarthmore has a rich tradition of student activism, from anti-war sit-ins in the President’s office during the 1960s to divestment protests during the era of South African apartheid to actions supporting a living wage for staff members during the early 2000s. At an institution that defines itself by the ethic of social responsibility it instills in undergraduates, students must be able to assemble freely. When members of the administration threaten the finances and the status of students who participate in political actions, dissent is silenced and the College’s commitment to political engagement is undermined.

The requests that MJ members have made to the Board of Managers are reasonable. Other institutions, like Stanford and Yale, that have been pressured by similar student groups to divest have begun the process of doing so. Yet Swarthmore’s Board of Managers has heretofore resisted the demands of MJ. When powerful organizations refuse to heed the sensible requests of those not in power, civil disobedience is not only justified but necessary. Your letter informed the five members of MJ that they had violated the College’s code of conduct. If these students did indeed violate the code of conduct, their acts of disobedience were warranted. We hope that you will keep these realities in mind as you determine whether to fine or place on probation any of the students involved in the sit-in.

At a time when both the President of the United States and the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency have denied that human activity causes climate change, it is more important than ever that private institutions act on behalf of the environment. Many alumni have already committed to withholding our annual donations to the College until it divests from fossil fuels. If the College takes action against the student members of MJ, alumni resistance to the administration’s anti-environmentalism will grow. As supporters of both environmental justice and student activism, we encourage you to reconsider your threatened actions against these undergraduates and instead to join them in requesting that the Board of Managers divest.

Sincerely,

