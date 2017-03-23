President Smith: Peaceful Protest at Swarthmore
Peaceful protest and free speech have always been central to Swarthmore’s ethos, history, and identity. Today I want to reaffirm our long-standing commitment to the right of our students and all members of our community to protest peacefully. This right is among our proudest traditions and most essential values.
In April and May of 2015, students sat in peaceful protest in the hallway outside the Investment Office for almost five weeks, without incurring any conduct violations whatsoever. In fact, our student conduct policy explicitly and unequivocally supports students’ right to express their views, feelings, and beliefs inside and outside the classroom and to support causes publicly, including by demonstration. The policy clearly states, however, that these freedoms of expression must not “impinge on the rights of other members of the community” or the “essential operations of the College.” Disrupting the work of staff members or of an office violates this policy and intrudes on the rights of individuals.
On February 24, a group of three dozen community members who are passionate about climate change and support divestment, held a sit-in on the second floor of Parrish Hall in front of the Investment Office, the same hallway as in 2015. It was their right to do so, as it was in 2015. Most of the assembled students remained in the hallway, but some crowded into the Chief Investment Officer’s small office, preventing him from completing all but the most menial of tasks and restricting his movements and rights. The students who occupied the Investment Office were warned multiple times that they were in violation of the student conduct policy and were given the chance to move to the hallway to continue their protest. Several chose to return to the hallway; five others chose to remain in the office despite multiple warnings that they were occupying a staff member’s workspace and preventing him from doing his job.
Refusal to leave a staff member’s office clearly does not adhere to our student conduct policy. That policy needs to be applied equally and consistently, no matter who breaches it. And when there are intentional breaches, it is fair that those doing so face potential consequences which might include a warning or probation.
Here at Swarthmore, we have focused considerable attention and resources on changing our energy use on our campus. We are now leading efforts to galvanize the institution of a carbon charge on college and university campuses around the country, and we are encouraging other higher education institutions to support carbon pricing publicly. Faculty in our Environmental Studies program offer courses that educate our students about the causes and consequences of climate change so that they might be empowered to create solutions to this urgent challenge. More than a dozen student organizations are dedicated to sustainability and to making a positive difference on this campus and in the world. While we may disagree with those who support divestment as a strategy, we agree on fundamental principles, including our deep commitment to environmental sustainability and our enduring respect for peaceful protest both on this campus and beyond.
Valerie Smith, President
As one of the students in the Environmental Studies program that this article praises, I would like to note that we discuss divestment and non-violent direct action in our classes as “solutions to this urgent challenge.”
You mention that these courses “empowe[r]” students to fight climate change, but the College’s action and rhetoric around divestment actively disempowers and discourages students from doing just that.
This is not an accurate statement as there wore more than 5 students who occupied his office throughout the sit-in and of those multiple students 7 student IDs were collected by campus security. Why were 5 students cited and not 7? Or why were IDs not collected from every student who occupied the office? It appears that certain students are being punished while others are not. Also during the sit-in 2 years ago Greg Brown’s office was indeed occupied thereby “Disrupting the work of staff members or of an office violates this policy and intrudes on the rights of individuals.” yet no one was cited. Why the difference in reaction by the college? Is it because the college is aware that their refusal to divest is an embarrassment to the core principles of the college and wants to make this matter quickly go away? Is their hope that by prosecuting these students they will instill fear in the movement so that they can keep shouting out their environmental principles while still benefiting financially off of the earth?
Nobody is disputing that occupying an office violates the student code of conduct. What I find so disappointing is how ENTHUSIASTICALLY and self-righteously the College has activated its disciplinary apparatus to punish MJ—an organization which is undoubtedly one of the biggest thorns in Swarthmore’s public image.
Eduard
Co-Editor in Cief
(My views don’t reflect those of the entire DG)
Also this is one of the most cynical deployments of “rights of individuals” I have ever seen.
President Smith,
Thusfar neither you nor the administration has claimed that the demonstrations created a hazard to public safety, nor have you attempted to enumerate the loss of productivity experienced by staff of the Investment Office. So what is the intent of the disciplinary action, if not to increase public safety or recoup financial damages accrued by the college? Is your argument that the rights of the Investment Office staff to get their work done in a timely fashion outweighs the rights of students to protest how they do that work? Is your intent therefore to protect the right-to-work of every college employee?
A one-time occupation of one office doesn’t seem to meaningfully threaten that right. As a friend (and fellow alum) pointed out to me earlier today, it seems very much like the intent of even the threat of probation is to repress future activism, which is at best counter to the college’s mission. Written warnings and Probation are problematic, because they necessarily set a limit on the amount of disruptive protest in which an individual student may engage during their careers at Swarthmore. If the administration applies probation, that limit is set at “once”; on the second occasion students may be suspended or expelled. A written warning increases that limit to “twice,” since probation would simply be applied on the second occasion.
Cynically, even applying probation to students who disrupt the Investment Office is a losing battle for the administration. Assuming it takes five students to shut down the Investment Office, a student body of 1600, each of whom can protest exactly once without getting expelled, can collaboratively shut down the office for 320 days. Each new incoming first-year class brings with it the potential to shut down the office for 80 more days. What choice will the college have but to expel students for a first offense?
Silencing dissent by escalating the response is neither a moral approach nor an effective one. Continuing to engage the students in meaningful dialogue is the best way forward.
It seems that many people at Swarthmore are quick to praise protests and non-violent direct action, in a vague sense, but are either just a quick to forget or fail to understand what the real intent of non-violent direct action really is. Protests are one thing; they are an opportunity to voice an opinion in a public space to call attention to an issue. Non-violent direct action is step beyond this; it is about challenging the regular operation of institutions that are creating or perpetuating injustice.
Non-violent direct action is done knowing that one is putting one’s body and potential well being on the line as a tool to challenge injustice. Students sitting-in in Mr. Amstutz’s office were doing so aware of potential reprecussions; that is part of the deal of direct action. What is frustrating is not that the college is taking action but that it is doing so while also having a history of 1. encouraging students to challenge injustice in the world and more specifically 2. praising previous instances of non-violent direct action, such as the Civil Rights movement, and more close to home, the SASS sit-in of the Swarthmore admissions office in 1969. http://blacklib1969.swarthmore.edu/
For further instances of non-violent direct action from a Swarthmore college source, also see http://nvdatabase.swarthmore.edu/