SBC Minutes: (March 19, 2017) – Animal Allies and RHS

Animal Allies

Animal Allies requested $13.75 for van transportation on the weekend of March 18th and March 25th for club members to John Heinz Wildlife Refuge and the Providence Animal Shelter. There was a proposal for full funding and it passed unanimously.

Redefine Her Street (RHS)

Redefine Her Street requested $100.00 for a banquet/meet and greet for RHS members with a guest speaker. There was a proposal for full funding and it passed unanimously.



