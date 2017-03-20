In Memory of Sam Jenkins ’19

On Friday afternoon, March 17th, Sam Jenkins ’19 from Wickford, R.I. was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center due to a severe fall while skateboarding on Magill Walk. Two days later, on Sunday morning, President Valerie Smith sent an email to the Swarthmore Community informing us that Sam was in the process of passing away, a process lengthened so that he would be able to serve as an organ donor as he had wished. A Collection was held in his honor and in support of his family and other members of the Swarthmore community at 3 PM in the Friends Meeting House.

The Daily Gazette would like to offer the comments section of this page as a space for Sam’s loved ones and other community members to share their memories of Sam and reflect on their loss.

In addition, if you would like to share any photograph, video, story, or other memory of Sam, we will be compiling a collection of these to later publish on our website. If you would like to take part, email your contribution to editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.

As many continue to remember Sam and undergo their own process of mourning, we encourage everyone to take care of themselves and each other in this difficult time. If you feel the need to, please contact and use any of the following resources:

Campus Psychological Services (CAPS):

(610)328-7768

The Dean’s Office:

(610)328-8365

Speak2Swatties:

Speak2Swatties is a group of Swarthmore students who do not have formal training and are not mandated reporters (everything can be confidential so long as they believe that no one’s safety is threatened). If you are in need of someone to talk to and process, they offer their time and space for anyone of the campus community. Their emails can be found in an email sent by the Swarthmore Student Government Organization (SGO) on Sunday March 19 at 4:51 PM.

Featured image courtesy of Colin Kerrigan



Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.