The Swatter: March 6 – March 12
Fire Alarm
Date: Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Time: 11:07 PM
Location: Black Cultural Center
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the Black Cultural Center. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined the alarm was activated by cooking.
Status: Closed
Medical Response
Date: Friday, March 10, 2017
Time: 05:04 PM
Location: Lang Performing Arts Center
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Lang Performing Arts Center for the report of an injured individual. The individual declined medical treatment.
Status: Closed
Assist to Other Police Department
Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017
Time: 02:19 PM
Location: Chester Road
Synopsis: Public Safety assisted the Swarthmore Police Department with traffic control on Chester Road.
Status: Closed
Medical Emergency
Medical Response
Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017
Time: 08:13 PM
Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Alice Paul Residence Hall for an ill Swarthmore student. The student was transported to the hospital.
Status: Closed
