The Swatter: March 6 – March 12

Fire Alarm

Date: Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Time: 11:07 PM

Location: Black Cultural Center

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the Black Cultural Center. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined the alarm was activated by cooking.

Status: Closed

Medical Response

Date: Friday, March 10, 2017

Time: 05:04 PM

Location: Lang Performing Arts Center

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Lang Performing Arts Center for the report of an injured individual. The individual declined medical treatment.

Status: Closed

Assist to Other Police Department

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017

Time: 02:19 PM

Location: Chester Road

Synopsis: Public Safety assisted the Swarthmore Police Department with traffic control on Chester Road.

Status: Closed

Medical Emergency

Medical Response

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017

Time: 08:13 PM

Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Alice Paul Residence Hall for an ill Swarthmore student. The student was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed



