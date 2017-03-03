The Swatter: February 21 – February 28

Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Time: 11:29 AM

Location: Beardsley Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore employee about the theft of camera equipment. The value of the items is $3000.00. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Accident

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Time: 03:06 PM

Location: Off-campus location

Synopsis: Public Safety received the report of a Swarthmore employee that was involved in a rental vehicle accident off campus. A police report was taken and there were no injuries.

Status: Inactive

Institutional Vandalism

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2017

Time: 10:32 AM

Location: McCabe Library

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to McCabe Library for the report of vandalism. It was determined that the vandalism was not done recently. Facilities was notified. The matter was also referred to the Bias Response Team.

Status: Inactive

Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2017

Time: 10:45 AM

Location: Wister Education Center and Greenhouse

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report about the theft of items within the Wister Education Center and Greenhouse. The value of the items is $140.00. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Criminal Mischief

Date: Friday, February 24, 2017

Time: 12:17 PM

Location: Bond Memorial Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore employee about posters torn down from the exterior of Bond Memorial Hall. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Medical Response

Date: Friday, February 24, 2017

Time: 07:22 PM

Location: Lang Performing Arts Center

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Lang Performing Arts Center for the report of an ill individual. The individual declined medical treatment.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Friday, February 24, 2017

Time: 10:55 PM

Location: Danawell Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the exterior of Danawell Residence Hall for the report of unknown individuals arguing. The area was checked with negative results. The information is on file for future reference.

Status: Inactive

Fire Alarm

Date: Friday, February 24, 2017

Time: 11:11 PM

Location: Benjamin West House

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the Benjamin West House. There was no smoke or fire. The alarm was activated due to a malfunctioning smoke detector. Facilities was notified.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Person(s)

Suspicious Odor

Date: Friday, February 24, 2017

Time: 11;13 PM

Location: Hallowell Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Hallowell Residence Hall for the report of an odor of marijuana coming into the building from the outside. The area was checked with negative results.

Status: Inactive

Noise Complaint

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2017

Time: 01:39 AM

Location: Scott Outdoor Amphitheater

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Scott Outdoor Amphitheater for the complaint of loud noise. The individuals were identified as Swarthmore students and left the area without incident.

Status: Closed

Disorderly Conduct

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2017

Time: 02:30 AM

Location: Delta Upsilon Fraternity House

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of disorderly behavior within the Delta Upsilon fraternity house during a party. The Swarthmore students were identified. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2017

Time: 04:16 AM

Location: Pittenger Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke detector alarm within Pittenger Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the activation was due to malfunctioning smoke detector. Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Theft/Bicycles

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2017

Time: 04:10 PM

Location: Lamb-Miller Field House

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore student about the theft of a bicycle from the Field House. The value of the bicycle is $50.00. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation



