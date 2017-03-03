The Swatter: February 21 – February 28
Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Time: 11:29 AM
Location: Beardsley Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore employee about the theft of camera equipment. The value of the items is $3000.00. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Accident
Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Time: 03:06 PM
Location: Off-campus location
Synopsis: Public Safety received the report of a Swarthmore employee that was involved in a rental vehicle accident off campus. A police report was taken and there were no injuries.
Status: Inactive
Institutional Vandalism
Date: Thursday, February 23, 2017
Time: 10:32 AM
Location: McCabe Library
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to McCabe Library for the report of vandalism. It was determined that the vandalism was not done recently. Facilities was notified. The matter was also referred to the Bias Response Team.
Status: Inactive
Theft/Interior/Buildings
Date: Thursday, February 23, 2017
Time: 10:45 AM
Location: Wister Education Center and Greenhouse
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report about the theft of items within the Wister Education Center and Greenhouse. The value of the items is $140.00. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Criminal Mischief
Date: Friday, February 24, 2017
Time: 12:17 PM
Location: Bond Memorial Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore employee about posters torn down from the exterior of Bond Memorial Hall. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Medical Response
Date: Friday, February 24, 2017
Time: 07:22 PM
Location: Lang Performing Arts Center
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Lang Performing Arts Center for the report of an ill individual. The individual declined medical treatment.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Person(s)
Date: Friday, February 24, 2017
Time: 10:55 PM
Location: Danawell Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the exterior of Danawell Residence Hall for the report of unknown individuals arguing. The area was checked with negative results. The information is on file for future reference.
Status: Inactive
Fire Alarm
Date: Friday, February 24, 2017
Time: 11:11 PM
Location: Benjamin West House
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within the Benjamin West House. There was no smoke or fire. The alarm was activated due to a malfunctioning smoke detector. Facilities was notified.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Person(s)
Suspicious Odor
Date: Friday, February 24, 2017
Time: 11;13 PM
Location: Hallowell Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Hallowell Residence Hall for the report of an odor of marijuana coming into the building from the outside. The area was checked with negative results.
Status: Inactive
Noise Complaint
Date: Saturday, February 25, 2017
Time: 01:39 AM
Location: Scott Outdoor Amphitheater
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Scott Outdoor Amphitheater for the complaint of loud noise. The individuals were identified as Swarthmore students and left the area without incident.
Status: Closed
Disorderly Conduct
Date: Sunday, February 26, 2017
Time: 02:30 AM
Location: Delta Upsilon Fraternity House
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of disorderly behavior within the Delta Upsilon fraternity house during a party. The Swarthmore students were identified. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Dorm Room Smoke Detector Alarm
Date: Sunday, February 26, 2017
Time: 04:16 AM
Location: Pittenger Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a smoke detector alarm within Pittenger Residence Hall. There was no smoke or fire. It was determined that the activation was due to malfunctioning smoke detector. Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Theft/Bicycles
Date: Sunday, February 26, 2017
Time: 04:10 PM
Location: Lamb-Miller Field House
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore student about the theft of a bicycle from the Field House. The value of the bicycle is $50.00. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
