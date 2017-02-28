Swarthmore Squash Team

The Swarthmore Squash Team requested $500.00 in funding for their upcoming spring break trip to Toronto to play against the University of Toronto. While the official squash season has ended, the team seeks to play one more match. The squash team, being co-educational, sought to play against another competitive co-ed team at the University of Toronto. $200.00 will be allocated for three days of lodging for 10 people. The team sought to use their existing funds to pay for the rest of the lodging. $300.00 will be allocated for a van rental, which costs $100.00 per night. The proposal was passed unanimously.

Swarthmore Asian Organization

The Swarthmore Asian Organization (SAO) sought $20.00 in funding for an event about interracial dating. The funds will be used for food and drinks. The proposal was passed unanimously

SCCS

The Swarthmore College Computer Society (SCCS) requested $508.80 in funding for four Xbox 360 and four Playstation 3 controllers. Their previous controllers were stolen by a Swarthmore College employee. The employee has since been fired. However, SCCS was unable to retrieve the controllers or receive any form of compensation from the college. According to SCCS representative Wistan Chou ‘19, the Office of Student Engagement (OSE) suggested that SCCS request SBC funding. SBC members argued that since the current situation was caused by the theft from a college employee, the college should try and help compensate for the missing controllers. SCCS was urged to follow up with an ongoing investigation into the affair with Dean of Students Liz Braun. No funding was provided, with SCCS asked to come back after spring break to see if the issue has been resolved.



