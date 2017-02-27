Students Paint in Therapeutic Abstract Art Workshop for Black History Month

Warmth in February is wonderful, and the eighteenth was one of the first days to crack 60° Fahrenheit here in Swarthmore. Students, as expected, were delighted at the return of sunshine, and proceeded onto Parrish Beach to frolic and relax. Many others also made their way to the Black Cultural Center (BCC) to attend a Therapeutic Abstract Art Workshop, one of many events held to commemorate Black History Month at the College. It could not have picked a luckier day.

Inside the BCC the atmosphere was set by the growing clamor of excited students, mixed with the slow beat of soulful music that emanated from adjacent rooms. Food was provided and quickly demolished by everyone present. After a while, Dean Lewis invited S. Ross Browne—the visiting artist and instructor—to begin the lesson.

Currently S. Ross Browne works out of his studio in Richmond, VA, and has a long history with the Mid-Atlantic Region. He studied Communication Art and Design at Virginia Commonwealth University, Photography at The Corcoran School of the Arts in Washington, and he is an alumnus of The Miller School of Albemarle in Charlottesville. His work, which primarily consists of painting, has been exhibited in many galleries and museums, and he has also worked as an educator and art therapist in a variety of venues, including hospitals and inner-city communities. That pedigree alone imbues a certain richness into Browne’s art, which reflects and explores the multi-faceted face of the African diaspora.

“Today we are going to do some mandala painting,” he opened. Mandala are common geometric designs in Hindu and Buddhist traditions that represent the universe, and can be either painted, drawn or constructed. Typically involving the intercourse of squares and circles, they are essentially spiritual representations of an individual’s inner-world. (In fact a literal translation from the original Sanskrit roughly comes out to “circle.”) They are also often used, in secular contexts, as emotional therapy, where one’s inner turmoil is allowed space to order itself. It allows for one to come to terms with one’s own aspirations and to better position oneself within the larger fabric of existence. It is actually common in Tibetan Buddhism for monks to pour and painstakingly arrange colored sand into an intricate mandala, only to gently blow it asunder once the piece is complete—an acceptance of the impermanence of our world.

“We’re gonna focus on the chaos in our lives, we’re gonna focus on the things that gives us displeasure, that we hate, that brings us strength in our lives. And then, closer to the center of our universe, we are going to have those things that give us joy, that give us peace, our favorite things in life, and in our center is the one thing in our universe that is most important. That can be anything. That can be your connection to God, that can be your favorite color, that can be cheesecake, it doesn’t matter. That’s where the symbolism comes in,” Browne said.

Mandalas, though rooted in the cultures of the Indian Subcontinent, have spread into different contexts and has been appropriated by a variety of peoples in many places. Browne himself often uses mandalas in his work and he talked at length on the transitory nature of symbols, on how they can be vilified or sanctified through context (with the swastika being the most notable example). Browne explained how he uses West African Adinkra symbols in his work as a way of combining multiple meanings from both African and American contexts— for instance, a ladder not only becomes a slice of Americana but also a traditional African representation on the inevitably of death. By using symbols like these as a code for deeper feelings, the students encrusted their own insecurities and inspirations within their own abstract visual language.

Eventually the painting began. Brandishing brushes, everyone followed Browne’s lead and started to design their mandalas, using plates as stencils. Once the shapes had been traced out, paint was applied first on the periphery of the design. The students worked from the edges of the canvass to the middle; travelling from chaos to order; ordo ab chao as the Latin idiom goes. The chatter of the crowd, though still present, had dialed down now that the focus had transferred to painting.

By the end of the workshop, every student had made, in the words of the event description, “a visually stunning piece for your home decor, a gift, or an exercise of self expression.” But everyone also left with a deeper understanding on how symbols are a method of communication, and on how creating art can purge from us the burdens we carry in secret.



