The Swatter: February 14 – February 21
Investigation of Condition(s)
Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Time: 01:09 PM
Location: SEPTA Train Station
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the SEPTA Train Station offices for the report of an unsecured window and doors on their building. Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Sexual Assault
Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Time: 02:30 PM
Location: Swarthmore College Campus
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a student was sexually assaulted on-campus by another Swarthmore student. The matter is being addressed through the Title IX Office.
Status: Title IX referral
Sexual Assault
Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Time: 02:58 PM
Location: Swarthmore College Campus
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a Swarthmore student had been sexually assaulted. Specific information about the location and conduct is unknown. The matter is being addressed through the Title IX Office.
Status: Title IX referral
Sexual Assault
Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Time: 03:47 PM
Location: Swarthmore College Campus
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a Swarthmore student had been sexually assaulted by another Swarthmore student. Specific information about the date, location, and conduct is unknown. The matter is being addressed through the Title IX Office.
Status: Title IX referral
Institutional Vandalism
Date: Thursday, February 16, 2017
Time: 04:40 PM
Location: Crum Woods
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report via email regarding graffiti that was observed on a tree in the Crum Woods. Investigation determined that the graffiti was old, and officers were able to cover the graffiti.
Status: Closed
Sexual Assault
Date: Friday, February 17, 2017
Time: 02:40 PM
Location: Swarthmore College Campus
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a Swarthmore student was sexually assaulted on campus. The matter has been referred to the Title IX Office.
Status: Title IX referral
Investigation
Date: Friday, February 17, 2017
Time: 02:32 PM
Location: Pittenger Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the area of Pittenger Residence Hall after receiving an EmergenSee notification. The officers were able to make contact with the individual a short time later and determined that the system was activated in error. No further action was required.
Status: Closed
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Saturday, February 18, 2017
Time: 02:58 AM
Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Mary Lyon Residence Hall for the report of an ill student. It was determined that the student had consumed alcohol but did not require further medical treatment. The matter has been referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Sunday, February 19, 2017
Time: 12:40 AM
Location: Parrish Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Parrish Hall for the report of a sick student. It was determined that the student had consumed alcohol the night before but did not require medical treatment. The matter has been referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Medical Emergency
Date: Sunday, February 19, 2017
Time: 10:01 AM
Location: Clothier Field
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Clothier Field for the report of an injured party. The individual was not affiliated with Swarthmore College and declined further medical treatment.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Condition(s)
Date: Sunday, February 19, 2017
Time: 04:29 PM
Location: Delta Upsilon Fraternity House
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report regarding broken glass outside of Delta Upsilon. Facilities was notified.
Status: Closed
Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.