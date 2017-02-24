The Swatter: February 14 – February 21

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Time: 01:09 PM

Location: SEPTA Train Station

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the SEPTA Train Station offices for the report of an unsecured window and doors on their building. Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Sexual Assault

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Time: 02:30 PM

Location: Swarthmore College Campus

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a student was sexually assaulted on-campus by another Swarthmore student. The matter is being addressed through the Title IX Office.

Status: Title IX referral

Sexual Assault

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Time: 02:58 PM

Location: Swarthmore College Campus

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a Swarthmore student had been sexually assaulted. Specific information about the location and conduct is unknown. The matter is being addressed through the Title IX Office.

Status: Title IX referral

Sexual Assault

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Time: 03:47 PM

Location: Swarthmore College Campus

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a Swarthmore student had been sexually assaulted by another Swarthmore student. Specific information about the date, location, and conduct is unknown. The matter is being addressed through the Title IX Office.

Status: Title IX referral

Institutional Vandalism

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2017

Time: 04:40 PM

Location: Crum Woods

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report via email regarding graffiti that was observed on a tree in the Crum Woods. Investigation determined that the graffiti was old, and officers were able to cover the graffiti.

Status: Closed

Sexual Assault

Date: Friday, February 17, 2017

Time: 02:40 PM

Location: Swarthmore College Campus

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report that a Swarthmore student was sexually assaulted on campus. The matter has been referred to the Title IX Office.

Status: Title IX referral

Investigation

Date: Friday, February 17, 2017

Time: 02:32 PM

Location: Pittenger Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the area of Pittenger Residence Hall after receiving an EmergenSee notification. The officers were able to make contact with the individual a short time later and determined that the system was activated in error. No further action was required.

Status: Closed

Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2017

Time: 02:58 AM

Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Mary Lyon Residence Hall for the report of an ill student. It was determined that the student had consumed alcohol but did not require further medical treatment. The matter has been referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages

Date: Sunday, February 19, 2017

Time: 12:40 AM

Location: Parrish Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Parrish Hall for the report of a sick student. It was determined that the student had consumed alcohol the night before but did not require medical treatment. The matter has been referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Medical Emergency

Date: Sunday, February 19, 2017

Time: 10:01 AM

Location: Clothier Field

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Clothier Field for the report of an injured party. The individual was not affiliated with Swarthmore College and declined further medical treatment.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Sunday, February 19, 2017

Time: 04:29 PM

Location: Delta Upsilon Fraternity House

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report regarding broken glass outside of Delta Upsilon. Facilities was notified.

Status: Closed



