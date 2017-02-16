The Swatter: February 6 – February 13

Public Safety Assistance

Date: Monday, February 06, 2017

Time: 04:20 PM

Location: DuPont Parking Lot

Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police responded to DuPont parking lot to assist a visitor to campus.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Time: 10:17 PM

Location: McCabe Library

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to McCabe Library for an individual refusing to leave the library. The individual was identified and left campus without incident. The information is on file for future reference.

Status: Inactive

Disorderly Conduct

Date: Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Time: 08:12 PM

Location: Matchbox Fitness Center

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the Matchbox Fitness Center for the report of juveniles who had made inappropriate physical contact with a Swarthmore student. The individuals were identified and will be banned from campus.

Status: Inactive

Harassment – Repeated Communication

Date: Thursday, February 09, 2017

Time: 07:25 PM

Location: Alice Paul Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from a Swarthmore student who has been receiving unwanted communication from a known individual. The matter was referred to the Title IX Office and is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Medical Response

Date: Friday, February 10, 2017

Time: 03:41 PM

Location: Trotter Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of an ill individual. Emergency services were contacted and arrived, but the individual declined further medical treatment.

Status: Closed

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Date: Friday, February 10, 2017

Time: 04:02 PM

Location: Dan and Sidney West House

Synopsis: Information was received in reference to the report of a stolen motor vehicle from a college-owned property. The incident took place in the early morning hours on Wednesday, February 08, 2017. Swarthmore Police were notified, and the vehicle was later recovered at an off-campus location. There is a subject in custody.

Status: Closed

Theft/Interior/Buildings

Date: Friday, February 10, 2017

Time: 04:08 PM

Location: Beardsley Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from Media Services that a borrowed camera has not been returned and is now reported as stolen. The value of the item is $3000.00. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Medical Response

Public Drunkenness

Date: Friday, February 10, 2017

Time: 08:32 PM

Location: Dana Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the report of an ill Swarthmore student within Dana Residence Hall. It was determined that the student was intoxicated but did not need further medical assistance. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Medical Emergency

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2017

Time: 11:26 AM

Location: Danawell Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Danawell Residence Hall for the report of an injured Swarthmore student. The student was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed

Controlled Substance – Marijuana Possession

Medical Response

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2017

Time: 11:36 PM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Willets Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was under the influence of marijuana and was transported to the hospital. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Noise Complaint

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2017

Time: 01:04 AM

Location: Worth Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Worth Residence Hall for a noise complaint. It was determined that the noise was from an authorized party within Mephisto’s Lounge and the noise level was acceptable.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2017

Time: 01:45 AM

Location: Mertz Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Mertz Residence Hall for the report of an unknown individual. It was determined that the individual was a Swarthmore student.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2017

Time: 01:58 AM

Location: Paces – Clothier Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Paces for the report of an unknown individual. The area was searched with negative results. The information is on file for future reference.

Status: Inactive



