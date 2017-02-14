IMG_6186
Arts & Features 

The Costume Cover Show at Olde Club in Photos

0 Comment

  • Karen Avila '20

 

LOUD AND UNDERGROUND, a new music group on campus that centers queer/POC/women voices, presented the Costume Cover Show on February 10, 2017 at Olde Club. While the show centered these voices, it was not an exclusive event. As part of the theme, some performers dressed up as the artists whose songs they covered.

Photography by Brandon Torres ’18


Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.

Brandon Torres

Brandon is a current Education/English special major student, with hopeful plans to eventually share his passion for these subjects with both high school and middle school students. Though he dreams of publishing a novel one day, he spends a considerable amount of his time fantasizing about being a novelist rather than well, actually writing.

You May Also Like

lena dunham y'all

Lena Dunham’s Memoir and Radical Vulnerability

Abby Holtzman 5
20121209_ddalocal_600

Philadelphia’s Beatles Play the Fillmore

Asher Wolf 0
lalaland_01

Torre Talks TIFF: La La Land Evokes My First Kiss…and Oscar Accolades

Grant Torre 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *