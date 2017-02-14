The Costume Cover Show at Olde Club in Photos

























































LOUD AND UNDERGROUND, a new music group on campus that centers queer/POC/women voices, presented the Costume Cover Show on February 10, 2017 at Olde Club. While the show centered these voices, it was not an exclusive event. As part of the theme, some performers dressed up as the artists whose songs they covered.

Photography by Brandon Torres ’18



