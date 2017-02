Swarthmore Martial Arts Club (SMAC)

The Swarthmore Martial Arts Club (SMAC) requested $105.00 in funding for four pairs of sparring gloves for karate classes. Sebastian Mintah ‘19 represented SMAC. SMAC’s current gloves are for boxing and are not as suitable. Previously, club members used personal gloves for karate. Full funding was proposed and passed unanimously.



Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.