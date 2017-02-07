The Swatter: January 30 – February 5

Emergency Message Test

Date: Monday, January 30, 2017

Time: 03:00 PM

Location: Swarthmore College campus

Synopsis: A campus-wide GARNET (General Alert and Response Network) test was conducted at this date and time.

Status: Closed

Medical Response

Date: Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Time: 01:34 AM

Location: Parrish Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Ambulance responded to Parrish Hall for the report of an employee in need of medical attention. The employee was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Status: Closed

Public Safety Assistance

Date: Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Time: 09:23 AM

Location: Whittier Meetinghouse

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the exterior of Whittier Meetinghouse to assist a visitor whose vehicle ran out of gas.

Status: Closed

Sexual Assault

Date: Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Time: 03:30 PM

Location: Swarthmore College campus

Synopsis: A student reported being sexually assaulted on campus in the spring of 2017. The matter is being addressed through the Title IX Office.

Status: Title IX referral

Harassment – Repeated Communication

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2017

Time: 10:31 AM

Location: Swarthmore College campus

Synopsis: Information was received from a College employee who has been receiving unwanted and harassing messages. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Medical Response

Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages

Date: Sunday, February 5, 2017

Time: 02:43 AM

Location: Mertz Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Mertz Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. The officers determined that the student was intoxicated but not in need of additional medical attention. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Medical Emergency

Date: Sunday, February 5, 2017

Time: 09:02 PM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to an ill Swarthmore student within Willets Residence Hall. The student was transported to the hospital.

Status: Closed



