The Swatter: January 30 – February 5
Emergency Message Test
Date: Monday, January 30, 2017
Time: 03:00 PM
Location: Swarthmore College campus
Synopsis: A campus-wide GARNET (General Alert and Response Network) test was conducted at this date and time.
Status: Closed
Medical Response
Date: Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Time: 01:34 AM
Location: Parrish Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Ambulance responded to Parrish Hall for the report of an employee in need of medical attention. The employee was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
Status: Closed
Public Safety Assistance
Date: Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Time: 09:23 AM
Location: Whittier Meetinghouse
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to the exterior of Whittier Meetinghouse to assist a visitor whose vehicle ran out of gas.
Status: Closed
Sexual Assault
Date: Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Time: 03:30 PM
Location: Swarthmore College campus
Synopsis: A student reported being sexually assaulted on campus in the spring of 2017. The matter is being addressed through the Title IX Office.
Status: Title IX referral
Harassment – Repeated Communication
Date: Thursday, February 2, 2017
Time: 10:31 AM
Location: Swarthmore College campus
Synopsis: Information was received from a College employee who has been receiving unwanted and harassing messages. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Medical Response
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Sunday, February 5, 2017
Time: 02:43 AM
Location: Mertz Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to Mertz Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. The officers determined that the student was intoxicated but not in need of additional medical attention. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Medical Emergency
Date: Sunday, February 5, 2017
Time: 09:02 PM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to an ill Swarthmore student within Willets Residence Hall. The student was transported to the hospital.
Status: Closed
