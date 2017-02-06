Swarthmore Asian Organization (SAO)

Swarthmore Asian Organization (SAO) requested a total of $330.00 in funding for their “ReBirthday” event; the group plans to use this event to formalize a “shift” from a primarily sociocultural group to one that focuses on political discourse and Asian-American activism. Full funding was proposed and passed unanimously.

Men’s Ultimate Frisbee

The Men’s Ultimate Frisbee team requested $1540.00 in “capital replacement” funds to purchase two jerseys for thirty-five people. There was some confusion regarding the “capital replacement” fund, but ultimately, the Committee referred the team to the Office of Student Engagement for their jerseys. The team also made a request for $300.00 in registration fees for their sectionals tournament and $7055.54 in transportation funding for both the men’s and women’s ultimate frisbee teams’ annual spring break training trip. Funding in the amount of $7355.54 (i.e. registration and transportation) was proposed and passed unanimously.

Women’s Ultimate Frisbee

The Women’s Ultimate Frisbee team requested a total of $866.00 in funding for registration fees ($366.00) and services ($500.00). The registration funds will go toward registering new team members with USA Ultimate. Full funding was proposed and passed unanimously with one Committee member abstaining from voting.



Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.