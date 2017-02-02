Swarthmore’s sole internationally-affiliated fraternity, Delta Upsilon (DU), is re-opening it’s doors to the Swarthmore community after February 6th. Additionally, DU is exploring the possibility of cooperating with party-organizing group NuWave, which may include the opportunity to use DU’s house as a space for alternative parties.

According to former DU President Drew Langan ‘17, DU plans to reach out to NuWave for cooperation.

Chris Chan ‘17, the Student Government Organization (SGO) Chair of Diversity noted that such an action presents “a really good step forward for the frats’ inclusiveness on campus.” NuWave representatives said that, at this time, NuWave has no plans to collaborate with Delta Upsilon.

The fraternity was placed under administrative sanctions after a College Judiciary Committee investigation charged DU with “violating the College’s Student Code of Conduct,” according to an email sent by Andrew Barclay, the Assistant Director of Student Life, Leadership and Engagement.

During the investigation, DU was unable to meet as an organization, effectively preventing them from hosting parties since October 2016.

“We believe that the sanctions pending investigation were too severe— not being able to meet as an organization— we believe that was unwarranted,” Langan said.

Nonetheless, this was not the first time DU has been placed under sanctions. According to Langan, DU faced worse times when it went off-campus in the 1980s.

“We kind of view this certainly not as an ideal situation, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s not something that indicates a structural issue with the organization […] We’re ready to improve what needs to be improved and move past it as a better organization,” Langan said.

As the sanctions are lifted, DU will be working with Barclay, as well as Joshua Ellow, Swarthmore’s Alcohol and Other-Drugs Counselor and Educator. According to Langan, DU aims to “reevaluate [their] organizational policies” and develop “best practices with Josh and Andrew to improve party safety and ensuring that our guests are having a good time.”

Barclay noted that the Office of Student Engagement (OSE) seeks to work with student organizations in general in regards to hosting events.

“We provide advising resources for ALL campus organizations. The Greek Letter Organizations on campus all take advantage of that resource, as well as many other organizations at Swarthmore. Creating safe social environments is a part of those conversations and also a part of our required host training,” Barclay wrote in an email.

Aside from working with the OSE, Swarthmore’s DU chapter is also seeking guidance from its parent organization. This includes engaging with their Associate Member Education program, which “teaches the history of the Fraternity, educates on DU policy, and promotes team-building and brotherhood in a safe, supportive environment,” according to its website.

If all goes according to plan, DU’s first themed party may be hosted on February 11th. Themes may include graffiti or Mardi Gras, according to Langan.

Swarthmore’s other fraternity, Phi Psi, is also under suspension for both Spring and Fall of 2017. Phi Psi declined to comment for this article.

Correction 2/2/2017 9:44 p.m: The article was changed to clarify whether NuWave has current plans to cooperate with DU.

Featured image courtesy of The Daily Gazette.



