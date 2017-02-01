On Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Written by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy, Photographed by Greig Fraser, Scored by Michael Giacchino, Starring: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen, and Forest Whitaker.

CAUTION: POTENTIAL SPOILERS!

Full disclosure: I’m a mad Star Wars fan like many, many others. So it’s safe to say that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was one of my most anticipated movies in 2016. Opposed to the episodic arc that has defined the mega-franchise, the film is a curious entity, a newcomer that either sweetens or sours the potential of George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away to make sustainable bank. It needed to stand alone (a phrase now bludgeoned into cliché by critics) but it also had to stitch itself smoothly into Lucas’ original ’77 flick.

One challenge was the fatalistic flavor of the whole story. The general synopsis was written in the opening crawl of the original film. Everyone knows how the story ends—it’s a superb movie called Episode IV: A New Hope. This film rests then, almost entirely, upon the execution of little details, on the how? How did a group of rebels, hitherto unknown, band together to steal the schematics of a secret planetary super-weapon from the Galactic Empire, which has terrorized the galaxy since the fall of the Old Republic and the Jedi Order?

Rogue One is an enjoyable, thoroughly entertaining ride that keeps watchers riveted by the adrenaline-soaked narrative. But it is unavoidably a dichotomized picture. It balances a number of tones, and not always seamlessly. Realism and fantasy, war and fun, terror and excitement, individuals and armies—these are but some of the thematic battles occurring throughout the runtime. The film wants to contain multiple elements while still fitting into the frame of a two-hour motion picture. It also distracts, often wonderfully, from its intended effect by scattering its own exuberance in the form of call-backs, cameos and other self-referential tidbits that feed the fan in all us cinephiles.

Given the subject matter and placement of the picture within the overall timeline, Gareth Edwards was the best choice to direct by exclusion. His last picture, Godzilla (2014)—a reboot of the titular kaiju—achieved infamy for teasing the titanic monster, as if the camera itself simultaneously revered and was frightened of the creature captured onscreen. Emphasizing scale and size is Edward’s strongest attribute as a director. Therefore in a movie with the original Death Star, it seems tonally significant to capture the visual, Star-Wars-y metaphors of oppression. One shot in particular highlights Edward’s success at this: a Star Destroyer hovering over a city like a boot resting on a throat.

The film is dedicated to telling its ‘war story’ in an efficient but nonetheless stumbling manner. The beginning and middle acts suffer from a lack of focus, and are instead linked with jarring jump-cuts that leap across swathes of space. As such there is minimal characterization due to the pace of the plot. The film either rushes through character development or implies it through a carefully placed line of dialogue or two. The team of rebels, who we are supposed to root for, suffer the most from this —the actors must carry their characters to the finish line without the help of the script. For instance: Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen) and Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen) clearly have a history and perhaps a shared personal grievance, but it is not explained visually or verbally in a memorable way. Their sudden motivation to join the Rebellion against the Empire is absent.

The one exception is the protagonist, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), who has a personal stake to destroy the Death Star due to the involvement of her guilt-ridden father, Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen), in its design. Their relationship sets up the emotional framework for the entire film. The other shout-out performances, in my opinion, were Ben Mendelsohn as Director Orson Krennic, whose overacting was simply delicious to watch, and Alan Tudyk as a wry, re-programmed service droid. Plus a shout-out to Riz Ahmed as Bodhi, the ‘Pilot’. (Unfortunately there were some, like Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, whose potential and talent were wasted.)

In addition to telling its straightforward story, the film is also mandated by modern Hollywood to be full of fanservice, for good or ill. Sometimes it’s amazing and motivated by the narrative, like unseen footage from the original movie used in the climatic battle, or bringing back beloved characters via CGI whose actors have sadly passed (such as the comeback of Peter Cushing as one Grand Moff Tarkin). Other times it’s purely shoehorned in for the sake of proving that it is a Star Wars movie, like an abrupt shot of C-3PO and R2-D2. As a fan I honestly adored them all—as a film-lover I was skeptical of their relevance to the actual story. All they essentially did was affirm that in a cinematic universe, everything needs to connect to everything else, however slight the connection may be. In this detail there is a danger of overexerting the narrative with the presence of the external world—but Rogue One, while clearly stressed from hyped-up expectations, did not buckle.

That does not mean that the film is generally flawless. Musically this film falls fast and hard. Composer Michael Giacchino had four weeks to score the movie, a painfully short amount of time for such a daunting task. Unlike the grandiose and elegant handling of music in Lucas’ films or even in Abrams’ effort from last year, Edwards doesn’t allow Giacchino’s music a chance to infuse life into the world that the VFX team labored to create. The necessity to push the plot forward results in a score that amps up the adrenaline but offers no emotive personality of its own. It doesn’t achieve artistic height like those of John Williams. In fact, the usage of Williams’ original leitmotifs, like the “Imperial March” or the “Force Theme”, are the best moments, sonically speaking, in the picture. While the talents of Giacchino shine in a spare second or two, the result doesn’t compare to his own capability as a musician nor to the standard of previous Star Wars films. Overall the film feels like a space opera minus the opera.

But these easter-eggs, whether visual or aural, are in fact more than simple world-building—they act, within the film, as meta-symbols of genuine love for this franchise. Whenever an obscure yet familiar character appeared, or a phrase used, or a specific theme soared, it was as if Edwards and his team were behind the screen whispering ‘Hey! We love Star Wars too! We love Star Wars! Here’s the proof, here’s why, you gettit? By the way, George Lucas dug it as well!’ At a certain point it payed off with a cathartic ending, but the numerous references always kept the film connected, in my mind, to the other beloved entries in the saga. Indeed, if the film can be distilled into a single shot, it is one near the beginning: a Deathtrooper picks up a Stormtrooper doll, creating a visible relationship between the future looking upon the past, holding onto it for survival, maybe even approval—a strange moment of self-awareness in a Star Wars film.

Rogue One succeeds, primarily, because it uses peripheral elements of Lucas’ mythology to tell a fresh story. It is a fan-service movie—all Star Wars films going forward will have this description regardless of the talent behind the camera because it is no longer tied in any creative manner to George Lucas. It has also displayed a conundrum at the heart of these anthology films thus far: that while they can veer from the central saga, they cannot entirely stray from the path tread by the Skywalkers.

(Speaking of a Skywalker, this film features one in a manner of speaking, and to terrifying effect. It is well worth the price of admission alone. I legitimately felt my heart punch my rib cage when that flash of red lit up that dark corridor.)

