The Swatter: January 24 – 30

Assist to Other Police Department

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Time: 05:25 PM

Location: SEPTA Train Station

Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police responded to the SEPTA train station for the report of unknown individuals on the tracks. The juveniles were identified and left the area without incident.

Status: Closed

Public Safety Assistance

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Time: 08:09 PM

Location: Cornell Science Library

Synopsis: Public Safety assisted a Swarthmore student with the removal of a broken bike lock.

Status: Closed

Investigation of Condition(s)

Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from Swarthmore students about damaged bicycles within the Wharton Courtyard. The matter is under investigation.

Status: Investigation

Investigation of Person(s)

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2017

Time: 05:30 PM

Location: Swarthmore College campus

Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of an unknown individual at the exterior of faculty housing. The area was searched with negative results. The information is on file for future reference.

Status: Inactive

Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages

Date: Friday, January 27, 2017

Time: 01:26 AM

Location: Willets Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Willets Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was intoxicated and transported to the hospital. The student will be cited for underage drinking.

Status: Cleared/arrest

Fire Alarm

Date: Friday, January 27, 2017

Time: 09:38 PM

Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Mary Lyon Residence Hall. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined the alarm was caused by grease within the oven. Facilities was notified.

Status: Inactive

Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2017

Time: 10:23 PM

Location: Parrish Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Parrish Hall for an intoxicated Swarthmore student. The student was transported by ambulance to the hospital and will be cited for underage drinking.

Status: Cleared/arrest

Investigation of Person(s)

Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2017

Time: 11:12 PM

Location: Dana Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety and the Dean’s Office responded to Dana Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was intoxicated and did not need further medical attention. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Medical Response

Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2017

Time: 12:31 AM

Location: Wharton Residence Hall

Synopsis: Public Safety and the Dean’s Office responded to Wharton Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was intoxicated but did not need further medical attention. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral

Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2017

Time: 01:11 AM

Location: Benjamin West House

Synopsis: A Swarthmore student came to Public Safety for assistance and they were put in touch with the appropriate officers. It was determined that the student was intoxicated but did not require further medical attention. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.

Status: Dean’s referral



