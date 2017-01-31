The Swatter: January 24 – 30
Assist to Other Police Department
Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Time: 05:25 PM
Location: SEPTA Train Station
Synopsis: Public Safety and Swarthmore Police responded to the SEPTA train station for the report of unknown individuals on the tracks. The juveniles were identified and left the area without incident.
Status: Closed
Public Safety Assistance
Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Time: 08:09 PM
Location: Cornell Science Library
Synopsis: Public Safety assisted a Swarthmore student with the removal of a broken bike lock.
Status: Closed
Investigation of Condition(s)
Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report from Swarthmore students about damaged bicycles within the Wharton Courtyard. The matter is under investigation.
Status: Investigation
Investigation of Person(s)
Date: Thursday, January 26, 2017
Time: 05:30 PM
Location: Swarthmore College campus
Synopsis: Public Safety received a report of an unknown individual at the exterior of faculty housing. The area was searched with negative results. The information is on file for future reference.
Status: Inactive
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Friday, January 27, 2017
Time: 01:26 AM
Location: Willets Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Willets Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was intoxicated and transported to the hospital. The student will be cited for underage drinking.
Status: Cleared/arrest
Fire Alarm
Date: Friday, January 27, 2017
Time: 09:38 PM
Location: Mary Lyon Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety responded to a fire alarm within Mary Lyon Residence Hall. There was smoke but no fire. It was determined the alarm was caused by grease within the oven. Facilities was notified.
Status: Inactive
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Saturday, January 28, 2017
Time: 10:23 PM
Location: Parrish Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety, Swarthmore Police, and an ambulance responded to Parrish Hall for an intoxicated Swarthmore student. The student was transported by ambulance to the hospital and will be cited for underage drinking.
Status: Cleared/arrest
Investigation of Person(s)
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Saturday, January 28, 2017
Time: 11:12 PM
Location: Dana Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety and the Dean’s Office responded to Dana Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was intoxicated and did not need further medical attention. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Medical Response
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Sunday, January 29, 2017
Time: 12:31 AM
Location: Wharton Residence Hall
Synopsis: Public Safety and the Dean’s Office responded to Wharton Residence Hall for the report of an ill Swarthmore student. It was determined that the student was intoxicated but did not need further medical attention. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Purchase, Consumption, Possession, or Transportation of Liquor, Malt, or Brewed Beverages
Date: Sunday, January 29, 2017
Time: 01:11 AM
Location: Benjamin West House
Synopsis: A Swarthmore student came to Public Safety for assistance and they were put in touch with the appropriate officers. It was determined that the student was intoxicated but did not require further medical attention. The matter was referred to the Dean’s Office.
Status: Dean’s referral
Did you like this article? Consider joining the DG! Open staff meetings are every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlberg; or email us at editors@daily.swarthmore.edu.